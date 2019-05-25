All-electric Ford Transit 350HD by Lightning Systems will go further on a single charge.
Lightning Systems announced the introduction of the second-generation of its all-electric conversion package for Ford Transit 350HD model (the full-electric system is available for the Ford Transit Passenger van, Cargo van, Cutaway and Chassis Cab versions).
Equipped with a new liquid-cooled NMC battery pack, installed under the floor with no impact on ground clearance or cargo capacity, it can go 20% further on a single charge (up to 120 miles/193 km) than the original version from 2018.
"Originally introduced in 2018, the Lightning Electric Ford Transit Powertrain is available as part of Ford Motor Company’s eQVM (Advanced Fuel Qualified Vehicle Modifiers) program. The product is available on heavy-duty Transits with a 10,360-pound gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR). Installation and service are performed by Ford QVM-certified upfitters and dealers around the world."
Tim Reeser, CEO, Lightning Systems said:
“Our Generation 1 customers loved the smooth and quiet ride, excellent power, and fit and finish of our Gen 1 Ford Transit all-electric platform. We now have built on that foundation and added more range, moved all the batteries under the vehicle, and given it a higher top speed. With the latest certified dynamometer testing, we remain the leaders in tested and certified commercial EV efficiency—no other Class 3 vehicle has certified to 61 MPGe (1.8 Miles/kWh).”
Lightning Systems Ford Transit 350HD specs:
- 60 miles (97 km) with 43 kWh battery or
- 96 miles (193 km) with 86 kWh battery
- a payload capacity of up to 4,200 pounds (1,905 kg)
- 10,360-pound gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR)
- peak power of 160 kW (215 HP) and peak torque of 994 Nm
- top speed of 65 mph (105 km/h)
- full charge in one hour for 60 miles of range and 1.5 hours for the 96 miles range version with DC Fast Charging
- 61 MPGe on certified dyno testing, compared to 13 MPG for the gasoline version of the same vehicle
- five-year, 60,000-mile warranty on the powertrain
