A quick look at the BMW electrification roadmap reveals new and upgraded models on the horizon

BMW Group started sales of plug-in electric cars in 2013 with the BMW i3. The first models under the BMW i sub-brand were standalone, designed from the ground up.

Over the next couple of years, the German manufacturer focused on introducing plug-in hybrid versions of its existing models.

The upcoming next stage of the electrification will be the introduction of new all-electric cars, but again mostly derivatives of existing BMW models to keep costs under control.

BMW Group’s Electrification Pathway

So far, BMW group sold almost 400,000 plug-in electric cars and the goal for this year is to exceed 500,000.

BMW: Targets For Sales Of Electrified Vehicles

The roadmap envisions 25 new plug-in models to be introduced by 2025, including at least 12 all-electric.

As you can see on the graphic below, four upcoming BEVs were already shown, while another 8 are still covered (1 in 2022, 2 in 2023, 3 in 2024 and 2 in 2025).

In the case of PHEVs, beside the 2nd generation X5 PHEV and 3-Series PHEV, as well as the new X3 PHEV, BMW shows 10 more plug-in hybrids undercover - the majority of which are scheduled for 2024-2025.

BMW Roadmap: At Least 25 Electrified Models By 2025, Including At Least 12 Fully Electric Cars

Current lineup:

Upcoming models for 2019:

Upcoming models with 5th generation drive system:

Plan for 2025:

  • at least 25 plug-in cars (12 BEVs and 13 PHEVs)