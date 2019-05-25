A quick look at the BMW electrification roadmap reveals new and upgraded models on the horizon
BMW Group started sales of plug-in electric cars in 2013 with the BMW i3. The first models under the BMW i sub-brand were standalone, designed from the ground up.
Over the next couple of years, the German manufacturer focused on introducing plug-in hybrid versions of its existing models.
The upcoming next stage of the electrification will be the introduction of new all-electric cars, but again mostly derivatives of existing BMW models to keep costs under control.
So far, BMW group sold almost 400,000 plug-in electric cars and the goal for this year is to exceed 500,000.
More from BMW
The roadmap envisions 25 new plug-in models to be introduced by 2025, including at least 12 all-electric.
As you can see on the graphic below, four upcoming BEVs were already shown, while another 8 are still covered (1 in 2022, 2 in 2023, 3 in 2024 and 2 in 2025).
In the case of PHEVs, beside the 2nd generation X5 PHEV and 3-Series PHEV, as well as the new X3 PHEV, BMW shows 10 more plug-in hybrids undercover - the majority of which are scheduled for 2024-2025.
Current lineup:
- BMW i3 (3rd model evolution with 120 Ah)
- BMW i3s (2nd model evolution with 120 Ah)
- BMW i8 Coupe (2nd model evolution)
- BMW i8 Roadster
- BMW 745e iPerformance (2nd model evolution)
- BMW 530e iPerformance
BMW 225xe Active Tourer iPerformance
- MINI Cooper S E Countryman ALL4
- BMW X1 xDrive25Le (in China only, 2nd model evolution)
Upcoming models for 2019:
- BMW 330e iPerformance (2nd model evolution)
- BMW 530e iPerformance (2nd model evolution)
- BMW 225xe Active Tourer iPerformance (2nd model evolution)
- BMW X5 xDrive45e iPerformance (2nd model evolution)
- MINI Electric (new BEV)
Upcoming models with 5th generation drive system:
- BMW iX3 in 2020 (first BEV model based on 5th generation drivetrain)
- BMW iNEXT in 2021
- BMW i4 in 2021
Plan for 2025:
- at least 25 plug-in cars (12 BEVs and 13 PHEVs)