BMW Group started sales of plug-in electric cars in 2013 with the BMW i3. The first models under the BMW i sub-brand were standalone, designed from the ground up.

Over the next couple of years, the German manufacturer focused on introducing plug-in hybrid versions of its existing models.

The upcoming next stage of the electrification will be the introduction of new all-electric cars, but again mostly derivatives of existing BMW models to keep costs under control.

So far, BMW group sold almost 400,000 plug-in electric cars and the goal for this year is to exceed 500,000.

The roadmap envisions 25 new plug-in models to be introduced by 2025, including at least 12 all-electric.

As you can see on the graphic below, four upcoming BEVs were already shown, while another 8 are still covered (1 in 2022, 2 in 2023, 3 in 2024 and 2 in 2025).

In the case of PHEVs, beside the 2nd generation X5 PHEV and 3-Series PHEV, as well as the new X3 PHEV, BMW shows 10 more plug-in hybrids undercover - the majority of which are scheduled for 2024-2025.

Current lineup:

Upcoming models for 2019:

Upcoming models with 5th generation drive system:

BMW iX3 in 2020 (first BEV model based on 5th generation drivetrain)

in 2020 (first BEV model based on 5th generation drivetrain) BMW iNEXT in 2021

in 2021 BMW i4 in 2021

Plan for 2025: