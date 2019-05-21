Expansion of the engine line-up for the new BMW 3 Series Sedan, new BMW 8 Series Coupe and new BMW 8 Series Convertible – Launch of the BMW 530e xDrive Sedan and the new BMW M550i xDrive Sedan – Plug-in hybrid models with new battery cell technology and acoustic pedestrian warning

BMW X2 with more standard equipment and new options – New optional extras, exterior paint finishes, leather variants and interior trim strips for the BMW 3 Series Sedan, BMW 8 Series Coupe, BMW 8 Series Convertible, BMW X5 and BMW X7 – New V8 engine, BMW Laserlight and BMW Individual Composition for the BMW 5 Series – BMW Z4 sDrive20i now also available with six-speed manual gearbox – BMW M4 Coupe and BMW M4 Convertible with M Competition package as standard.

Munich. BMW will also be injecting many of the models not affected by its ongoing model offensive with added variety and appeal during the summer of 2019. Following the successful launch of the new BMW 3 Series Sedan, its choice of power units has now been expanded. New engines are also fitted in the BMW 8 Series Coupe, BMW 8 Series Convertible and BMW 5 Series Sedan. Elsewhere, the BMW Z4 sDrive20i (fuel consumption combined: 6.9 – 6.8 l/100 km [40.9 – 41.5 mpg imp]; CO2 emissions combined: 157 – 155 g/km) will also be available with a six-speed manual gearbox from July 2019.

The portfolio of plug-in hybrid models is also set to grow in summer 2019, thanks to additions such as the BMW 530e xDrive Sedan (petrol consumption combined: 2.2 – 2.0 l/100 km [128.4 – 141.2 mpg imp]; electric power consumption combined: 15.4 – 15.0 kWh/100 km; CO2 emissions combined: 49 – 46 g/km) with intelligent all-wheel drive. All plug-in hybrid models will now come with new battery cell technology to boost their electric range and will also feature acoustic protection for pedestrians as standard. The BMW X2 will come with LED headlights and LED foglamps as standard from July 2019. Last but not least, new optional extras, exterior paint finishes, leather variants and interior trim strips will open up further scope for customisation in many model ranges.

BMW 3 Series Sedan: additional power units, new body colours and options.

The new BMW 3 Series Sedan will serve up its distinctive brand of driving pleasure in a number of new formats from July 2019, when an ultra-sporty representative with a straight-six petrol engine and BMW xDrive, another three all-wheel-drive variants and a plug-in hybrid model are added to the line-up. As a result, customers will now have a choice of three petrol and three diesel engines, as well as a plug-in hybrid drive system. Five of the power units will combine with all-wheel drive, either as standard or optionally.

Spearheading the model range is the new BMW M340i xDrive Sedan (fuel consumption combined: 7.5 l/100 km [37.7 mpg imp]; CO2 emissions combined: 172 g/km), which is powered by a new 275 kW/374 hp six-cylinder in-line petrol engine. An eight-speed Steptronic Sport transmission, intelligent all-wheel drive, an M Sport differential and bespoke chassis technology combine to keep the engine’s exceptional power planted firmly on the road and deliver a supremely assured and exhilarating drive. The likewise standard sports exhaust system produces a soundtrack to match. The new BMW M340i xDrive Sedan sprints from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.4 seconds.

From July 2019, intelligent all-wheel drive will be available in combination with another three engines. The trio of models benefiting from the superior traction, directional stability and agility this brings will be the BMW 320i xDrive Sedan (fuel consumption combined: 6.3 – 5.9 l/100 km [44.84 – 47.9 mpg imp]; CO2 emissions combined: 143 – 134 g/km), BMW 330i xDrive Sedan (fuel consumption combined: 6.5 – 6.2 l/100 km [43.5 – 45.6 mpg imp]; CO2 emissions combined: 147 – 141 g/km) and BMW 330d xDrive Sedan (fuel consumption combined: 5.4 – 5.1 l/100 km [52.3 – 55.4 mpg imp]; CO2 emissions combined: 140 – 134 g/km).

The new BMW 330e Sedan (petrol consumption combined: 1.9 – 1.6 l/100 km [148.7 – 176.6 mpg imp]; electric power consumption combined: 15.4 – 14.8 kWh/100 km; CO2 emissions combined: 43 – 37 g/km) delivers a particularly appealing blend of driving pleasure and efficiency. The plug-in hybrid model’s four-cylinder petrol engine and electric drive unit join forces to generate system output of up to 215 kW/292 hp when the newly developed XtraBoost mode is engaged. This enables the BMW 330e Sedan to reach 100 km/h (62 mph) from rest in 6.0 seconds. At the same time, it is capable of a maximum electric range from 59 to 66 kilometres (37 – 41 miles) courtesy of state-of-the-art battery technology.

M Sport suspension will also be available for the new BMW 3 Series Sedan (with the exception of the M Sport model) from July 2019, as will Adaptive M suspension. Both the optional suspension systems combine with Variable Sport Steering.

The new BMW Individual paint finishes Citrine Black metallic, Oxide Grey metallic, Frozen Dark Grey metallic and Brilliant White metallic create extra scope for customisation. Customers will also have the option of a BMW Individual leather steering wheel and three different BMW Individual interior trim strip designs from July 2019. BMW Individual extended leather upholstery Merino and BMW Individual Merino full leather trim – which wraps the upper section of the instrument panel and the door shoulders in black fulled leather, too – will also be added to the options list. The two leather trim variants are each available in a choice of five colours. BMW Individual extended leather upholstery Merino also features as part of the first BMW Individual Composition for the sports sedan. Other items in the Composition include 19-inch BMW Individual light-alloy wheels, a BMW Individual paint finish, sports seats, the BMW Individual leather steering wheel and an anthracite BMW Individual headliner. The M Sport Individual model is another new option combining the M Sport model’s equipment features with ultra-stylish details, such as 19-inch BMW Individual light-alloy wheels, a BMW Individual exterior paint finish, BMW Individual interior trim strips, BMW Individual extended leather upholstery Merino and the BMW Individual leather steering wheel.

BMW 5 Series: new V8 engine, plug-in hybrid model now also with all-wheel drive, attractive optional extras and packages.

A generation change for the V8 engine and another plug-in hybrid model make the range of drive systems available for the BMW 5 Series even more appealing. From July 2019 the BMW M550i xDrive Sedan (fuel consumption combined: 10.0 – 9.9 l/100 km [28.25 – 28.5 mpg imp]; CO2 emissions combined: 227 – 225 g/km) will be fitted with the latest update of the eight-cylinder engine with BMW M TwinPower Turbo technology. The new V8 has an optimised crankcase and larger turbochargers positioned in the “V” between the cylinder banks, and develops maximum output of 390 kW/530 hp plus peak torque of 750 Nm (553 lb-ft). The eight-cylinder teams up with the eight-speed Steptronic transmission, intelligent all-wheel drive and model-specific chassis technology to generate standout dynamics.

From July 2019 the latest-generation high-voltage battery will give the BMW 530e Sedan (petrol consumption combined: 1.8 – 1.6 l/100 km [156.9 – 176.6 mpg imp]; electric power consumption combined: 14.5 – 13.6 kWh/100 km; CO2 emissions combined: 41 – 36 g/km) a longer all-electric operating range. The plug-in hybrid model will now also be available with intelligent all-wheel drive. The link-up of four-cylinder petrol engine and electric drive system endow the new BMW 530e xDrive Sedan with system output of 185 kW/252 hp.

BMW Laserlight with BMW Selective Beam will be added to the optional package of innovations exclusively for the BMW M550i xDrive Sedan and BMW M550d xDrive Sedan (fuel consumption combined: 6.4 – 6.3 l/100 km [44.1 – 44.8 mpg imp]; CO2 emissions combined: 168 – 166 g/km) from July 2019. BMW Laserlight has a main beam range of up to 650 metres and is also available as an individual option for the BMW M5 (fuel consumption combined: 10.6 – 10.5 l/100 km [26.6 – 26.9 mpg imp], CO2 emissions combined: 241 – 238 g/km).

A new BMW Individual Composition will be available for all BMW 5 Series Sedan and BMW 5 Series Touring model variants from July 2019. The precisely coordinated design and equipment features for the exterior and interior include a BMW Individual paint finish and 20-inch BMW Individual light-alloy wheels, BMW Individual Exterior Line Aluminium satinated, comfort seats with active seat ventilation, BMW Individual extended leather upholstery Merino, a BMW Individual leather steering wheel, an Anthracite-coloured BMW Individual headliner, ambient lighting, a BMW Individual instrument panel in black leather and BMW Individual interior trim strips in Piano Finish Black.

BMW 8 Series: new six-cylinder in-line petrol engine, optional M Sport seats, additional paint finishes and leather trim variants.

Another engine option and four new model variants inject extra variety into the line-up of power units for the new BMW 8 Series luxury sports car. From July 2019 the BMW 8 Series Coupe and BMW 8 Series Convertible will also be offered with a new six-cylinder in-line-petrol engine developing 250 kW/340 hp. It teams up with rear-wheel drive in the new BMW 840i Coupe (fuel consumption combined: 7.3 – 7.2 l/100 km [38.7 –39.2 mpg imp]; CO2 emissions combined: 167 – 164 g/km) and new BMW 840i Convertible (fuel consumption combined: 7.5 – 7.4 l/100 km [37.7 – 38.2 mpg imp]; CO2 emissions combined: 170 – 168 g/km), and with intelligent all-wheel drive in the new BMW 840i xDrive Coupe (fuel consumption combined: 7.7 – 7.5 l/100 km [36.7 – 37.7 mpg imp]; CO2 emissions combined: 174 – 172 g/km) and new BMW 840i xDrive Convertible (fuel consumption combined: 7.8 – 7.7 l/100 km [36.2 - 36.7 mpg imp]; CO2 emissions combined: 178 – 175 g/km).

The engine line-up for the BMW 8 Series also includes a V8 option and a six-cylinder in-line diesel unit. All model variants stand out with their captivating performance attributes, which can be enjoyed in even greater richness and depth in the M Sport seats now added to the options list. As well as attention-grabbing bucket-seat contours and safety belts with accent strips in BMW M GmbH colours, the M Sport seats also feature 3D quilting, perforated central sections and bespoke stitching. Added to which, BMW 8 Series customers will also be able to specify BMW Individual full-leather appointments in eight colour variants from July 2019, plus BMW Individual fine wood interior trim strips in Black Ash Silver Effect high-gloss and Carbon Fibre.

Ultra-classy exterior paint finishes have been added to the spectrum of options available. For example, customers can now also order their BMW 8 Series Coupe or BMW 8 Series Convertible in the BMW Individual paint finish Frozen Bluestone metallic. The BMW 8 Series Convertible can also be ordered with the BMW Individual finishes Frozen Brilliant White metallic, Frozen Dark Brown metallic, Frozen Arctic Grey metallic, Frozen Dark Silver, Frozen Cashmere Silver, Pure Metal Silver, Brilliant White metallic, Tanzanite Blue metallic, Aventurine Red metallic and Almandine Brown metallic.

BMW X2: LED headlights now standard, additional light-alloy wheels, optional M Sport braking system.

The BMW X2 will come as standard from July 2019 with LED headlights with extended features. Their adaptive light distribution ensures optimum road illumination in urban areas, when turning off a road and through corners. LED front foglamps will also be part of standard specification for the compact Sports Activity Coupe. Options will include five new light-alloy wheels in 18- and 19-inch formats and two new upholstery variants.

The M Sport braking system fitted as standard on the BMW X2 M35i (fuel consumption combined: 7.1 – 6.9 l/100 km [39.8 – 40.9 mpg imp], CO2 emissions combined: 161 – 158 g/km) will now be available as an option for all other variants of the BMW X2. The Navigation option will now include an 8.8 inch Control Display with touchscreen functionality in place of the previous 6.5-inch version. And if the Navigation Plus option is specified, the display will have a screen diagonal of 10.25 inches.

BMW X3 and BMW X4: M Sport seats, new M Sport Individual equipment line.

New optional extras will be added to the range for the BMW X3 and BMW X4 in summer 2019 to give the duo yet more appeal. The Sports Activity Vehicle and Sports Activity Coupe will be available with the option of M Sport seats with distinct bucket-seat styling and special design features for the M Sport model, BMW X3 M40i (fuel consumption combined: 9.1 – 9.1 l/100 km [31.0 – 31.0 mpg imp], CO2 emissions combined: 207 – 206 g/km), BMW X3 M40d (fuel consumption combined: 6.5 – 6.4 l/100 km [43.5 – 44.1 mpg imp], CO2 emissions combined: 172 – 169 g/km), BMW X4 M40i (fuel consumption combined: 9.1 – 9.0 l/100 km [31.0 – 31.4 mpg imp], CO2 emissions combined: 206 – 205 g/km) and BMW X4 M40d (fuel consumption combined: 6.6 – 6.4 l/100 km [42.8 – 44.1 mpg imp], CO2 emissions combined: 173 – 170 g/km), as well as with additional interior trim strip variants.

The new M Sport Individual model available for the BMW X3 and BMW X4 from August 2019 brings together a number of high-quality touches that add to their dynamic prowess, while also giving them an even more stylish and exclusive aura. The equipment features of the M Sport model are combined with highlights such as a BMW Individual paint finish, 21-inch BMW Individual light-alloy wheels, BMW Individual extended leather upholstery Merino and BMW Individual interior trim strips in Piano Finish Black.

BMW X5 and BMW X7: new power units, plus more exterior paint finishes, light-alloy wheels and leather trim variants.

The choice of power units for the new BMW X5 will be expanded with the addition of a new entry-level engine in the form of a four-cylinder diesel available for the Sports Activity Vehicle from August 2019. The two-litre engine in the new BMW X5 xDrive25d (fuel consumption combined: 6.2 – 5.7 l/100 km [45.6 – 49.6 mpg imp]; CO2 emissions combined: 162 – 150 g/km) develops maximum output of 170 kW/231 hp and peak torque of 450 Nm (332 lb-ft) with the help of BMW TwinPower Turbo technology comprising multi-stage turbocharging and common-rail direct injection. The efficient diesel engine teams up with the eight-speed Steptronic transmission and xDrive intelligent all-wheel-drive system. The engine’s emission control system includes an SCR catalyst for reducing nitrogen oxide emissions, helping the new BMW X5 xDrive25d to satisfy the requirements of the Euro 6d-TEMP emissions norm.

The summer of 2019 will also see the launch of another exceptionally efficient version of the Sports Activity Vehicle in the form of the BMW X5 xDrive45e (petrol consumption combined: 2.0 – 1.7 l/100 km [141.2 – 166.2 mpg imp]; electric power consumption combined: 23.5 – 20.3 kWh/100 km; CO2 emissions combined: 47 – 39 g/km). This plug-in hybrid model is powered by a combination of a six-cylinder in-line petrol engine and an electric motor, which together generate system output of 290 kW/394 hp. The second-generation BMW X5 with electrified powertrain accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 5.6 seconds. The BMW xDrive intelligent all-wheel-drive system is on hand to deliver sporty driving pleasure on the road and supremely assured performance off it by distributing the drive power from both engine and motor to all four wheels. The latest battery cell technology on board the new X5 xDrive45e helps it to cover distances of up to 80 kilometres (50 miles) on electric power alone.

Customers will also enjoy an even wider choice of optional extras. The body colour Manhattan metallic, 22-inch M light-alloy wheels in twin-spoke design, the BMW Individual Alcantara headliner in Anthracite or Ivory White and BMW Individual high-gloss Shadow Line trim with extended features will all be added to the BMW X5 options list from August 2019.

New options are being made available for the new BMW X7, too. From August 2019, it will be possible to upgrade the cabin of the luxury segment’s first ever Sports Activity Vehicle with BMW Individual Merino full leather trim in three different colours and a BMW Individual headliner in Anthracite or Ivory White Alcantara. The palette of colours for the exterior will now expand to include the Manhattan metallic shade and BMW Individual paint finishes Tanzanite Blue metallic and Ametrine metallic. And the BMW X7 can likewise now be specified with BMW Individual high-gloss Shadow Line trim with extended features.

BMW Z4: entry-level engine now also available with manual gearbox.

The 145 kW/197 hp four-cylinder petrol engine in the BMW Z4 sDrive20i (fuel consumption combined: 6.9 – 6.8 l/100 km [40.9 – 41.5 mpg imp]; CO2 emissions combined: 157 – 155 g/km) will be partnered by a six-speed manual gearbox as standard from July 2019. The entry-level version of the open-top sports car will also be optionally available with an eight-speed Steptronic transmission.

BMW M4 Coupe and BMW M4 Convertible: M Competition package now standard.

BMW M GmbH is sharpening the profile of its high-performance sports car models in the midsize premium segment as part of a restructuring of its product offering. From July 2019, the BMW M4 Coupe (fuel consumption combined: 10.0 – 9.9 l/100 km [28.2 – 28.5 mpg imp]; CO2 emissions combined: 227 – 225 g/km) and BMW M4 Convertible (fuel consumption combined: 10.2 – 10.1 l/100 km [27.7 – 28.0 mpg imp]; CO2 emissions combined: 232 – 230 g/km) will come as standard with the M Competition package previously offered as an option. As a result, their six-cylinder in-line engine with M TwinPower Turbo technology will generate increased output of 331 kW/450 hp. The M Competition package also adds Adaptive M suspension with electronically controlled dampers, an extra-sporty configuration for the DSC (Dynamic Stability Control) system and the Active M Differential, plus an M Sport exhaust system, 20-inch M light-alloy wheels, BMW Individual high-gloss Shadow Line trim with extended features, and specially designed M seats. Standard specification for the BMW M4 Coupe and BMW M4 Convertible from July 2019 will also include the HiFi speaker system.

Plug-in hybrid models with new battery cell technology and acoustic protection for pedestrians.

From summer 2019, the new BMW 330e Sedan, new BMW 530e Sedan, new BMW 530e xDrive Sedan and new BMW X5 xDrive45e will be joined in the line-up of plug-in hybrid models boasting the very latest battery cell technology by the new BMW 225xe Active Tourer (petrol consumption combined: 2.1 – 1.9 l/100 km [134.5 – 148.7 mpg imp]; electric power consumption combined: 14.2 – 13.5 kWh/100 km; CO2 emissions combined: 47 – 42 g/km) and the BMW 7 Series luxury sedan models with electrified powertrains. The newly developed high-voltage batteries further increase efficiency at the same time as boosting the electric range.

From summer 2019, all plug-in hybrid models will be equipped with acoustic protection for pedestrians as standard. When driving on electric power, an unmistakable sound specially created for electrified BMW models is generated using a system of speakers. The sound produced at low speeds has been designed to announce the car’s presence acoustically without affecting acoustic comfort for its occupants.

New optional extra: BMW Drive Recorder.

The BMW Drive Recorder is another new addition to the options list. It can be ordered in conjunction with Parking Assistant Plus and is available for the new BMW 3 Series Sedan, BMW 7 Series, BMW 8 Series, new BMW X5 and new BMW X7. The BMW Drive Recorder uses the cameras of the various driver assistance systems to record video footage from different points around the vehicle, before saving the recordings so they can be either watched later on the Control Display when the car is stationary or exported via the USB port.

Drivers can therefore shoot videos while driving through spectacular scenery, for example, or performing impressive manoeuvres on the race track, and then send them to their mobile device and share them. Recordings can be up to 40 seconds in length, comprising the 20 seconds of video saved immediately prior to the Drive Recorder being activated and the next 20 seconds. The Drive Recorder can be started at any time from the iDrive menu. Another benefit of the system is that, in the event of a collision, the 20 seconds before the accident and the 20 seconds following it are automatically recorded and saved, so they can be referred back to in any subsequent reconstruction of the incident.

An overview of the new BMW models for summer 2019* BMW 3 Series Sedan Output (kW/hp) Fuel consumption EU cycle (l/100 km) CO 2 emissions

(g/km) BMW 320i xDrive Sedan 135/184 6.3 – 5.9 143 – 134 BMW 330i xDrive Sedan 190/258 6.5 – 6.2 147 – 141 BMW M340i xDrive Sedan 275/374 7.5 172 BMW 330d xDrive Sedan 195/265 5.4 – 5.1 140 – 134 BMW 330e Sedan 215/292 1.9 – 1.6 43 – 37 BMW 5 Series Sedan Output (kW/hp) Fuel consumption EU cycle (l/100 km) CO 2 emissions

(g/km) BMW M550i xDrive Sedan 390/530 10.0 – 9.9 227 – 225 BMW 530e xDrive Sedan 185/252 2.2 – 2.0 49 – 46 BMW 8 Series Coupe Output (kW/hp) Fuel consumption EU cycle (l/100 km) CO 2 emissions

(g/km) BMW 840i Coupe 250/340 7.3 – 7.2 167 – 164 BMW 840i xDrive Coupe 250/340 7.7 – 7.5 174 – 172 BMW 8 Series Convertible Output (kW/hp) Fuel consumption EU cycle (l/100 km) CO 2 emissions

(g/km) BMW 840i Convertible 250/340 7.5 – 7.4 170 – 168 BMW 840i xDrive Convertible 250/340 7.8 – 7.7 178 – 175 BMW X5 Output (kW/hp) Fuel consumption EU cycle (l/100 km) CO 2 emissions

(g/km) BMW X5 xDrive25d 170/231 6.2 – 5.7 162 – 150 BMW X5 xDrive45e 290/394 2.0 – 1.7 47 – 39

* All new models due to enter production in July / August 2019