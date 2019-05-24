Yesterday, we informed you that Consumer Reports' Jake Fisher admitted that many media headlines took his recent findings related to Tesla's Navigate on Autopilot out of context. He wasn't happy with the mainstream media coverage of CR's article. In an attempt to better clarify the situation, Fisher made an appearance on CNBC's "Power Lunch."

At this point, it has become abundantly clear that mainstream media coverage surrounding Tesla is full of negativity. This is not to say that there are never issues. Tesla, like many other companies, is far from perfect. However, interestingly, when something positive happens with the Silicon Valley automaker, much of the media stays quiet. Moreover, when similar issues arise at other automakers, we rarely read news about it on mainstream media websites.

As soon as we learned that Fisher would be appearing on CNBC to discuss the situation, we assumed it would likely just make things worse. CNBC is one of the number one players when it comes to negative Tesla headlines and twisted stories about the electric automaker.

Sadly, it played out just as we anticipated. Not only did Consumer Reports' Jake Fisher fail to clear anything up, his discussion and the CNBC story worked to complicate the situation even further and will likely result in another wave of negative headlines from mainstream media outlets.

Fisher starts the interview by reminding us of Tesla's reliability and build issues, though later he says that early Model 3 sedans fared pretty well. After a brief discussion about his concerns with Tesla's Navigate on Autopilot technology and its "no driver confirmation" setting, the interview goes right back to Tesla reliability and build issues.

Honestly, there's very little discussion or clarification of the recent report and no mention of media headlines. Instead, this just turns into another opportunity for CNBC and Consumer Reports to further remind the public of Tesla's struggles.

