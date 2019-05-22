Seat's Cupra presented its first model developed specifically for the brand - the Cupra Formentor - around the stunning roads of Cap de Formentor, Mallorca. This is the site upon which the car gets its name.

The Spanish company plans to launch the plug-in hybrid performance crossover/SUV in 2020 (in Europe) with only minor changes to the design.

"The vehicle brings together the benefits of a performance car with the qualities of an SUV, at a time when the CUV segment is destined to see incredible growth. It demonstrates the ambition, expressiveness and inspiration that the brand inherently holds and underlines the CUPRA’s position as a technology brand with one eye on the future. The CUPRA Formentor is engineered to take the brand into the future, incorporating one of the most advanced propulsion systems and providing the performance the CUPRA badge demands, but in a sustainable manner. Powering the CUPRA Formentor is the high-performance plug-in hybrid engine, a powertrain designed to meet today’s requirements for performance and efficiency and begin the electrification of the brand."

Cupra Formentor

The Cupra Formentor will be able to go up to 31 miles (50 km) in the new WLTP cycle, while the system output of the gasoline engine and electric motor is 180 kW / 245 PS.

Before you jump into photo gallery and videos, here is how Cupra describes the design of Formentor:

"The CUPRA Formentor has been sculpted to emphasise its varied attributes and the last word in sophistication. The CUPRA Formentor is closer to the ground to highlight its sportiness, with a visual emphasis placed towards the rear of the vehicle while at the same time accentuating the length of the bonnet, underscoring its dynamic proportions. The two-tone body is reminiscent of a robust all-terrain vehicle, but the CUPRA Formentor’s design uses the aesthetic technique to lighten the vehicle’s silhouette. Unlike the toughened, rough finish on a traditional SUV, the CUPRA Formentor uses a seamless design, greatly amplifying the vehicle’s exterior quality. The high-quality aesthetic is strengthened with the integration of the rear infinite light concept that magnifies the distinctive look of the rear of the vehicle, while the overall design is heightened by the matt petrol blue exclusive exterior colour."

CUPRA Formentor specs:

system output of 180kW/245PS (gasoline engine, dual-clutch DSG transmission and an electric motor)

(gasoline engine, dual-clutch DSG transmission and an electric motor) all-electric range of up to 50 km (31 miles) in WLTP cycle (around 70 km (44 miles) in NEDC)

