Here is the first video of the Chevrolet Bolt EUV derivative spied in camouflage while undergoing tests on public roads. The short record was provided by Motrolix channel, which links to GM Authority.

According to what we know so far, the Bolt EUV (probably short for Electric Utility Vehicle) will be bigger than the Chevrolet Bolt EV. We expect a crossover type of car - a wise addition in the current market that is moving more towards crossover/SUV type of vehicles.

It's expected that the new BEV from GM will use a modified and upgraded Bolt platform, which in the future could be used for even for larger models.

Will this Bolt EUV have a higher capacity battery than the original Bolt? We tend to think it will. How about quicker fast-charging, too (the current Bolt tops out at around 50 kW)? While we don't know for certain, we can assume this too will get bumped up to specs more common on today's EVs.

Grab a look at the Bolt EUV in the video and let us know what you think in comments.