Mitsubishi Won’t Do An Electric SUV: Committed To PHEVs
Mitsubishi believes in electrification, but at least for the near-term and SUVs, it’s betting on plug-in hybrid over all-electric models.
According to Autocar, the company has no plans for an all-electric SUV and in general bespoke BEV models. The path for Mitsubishi is to introduce some models with different powertrain options – hybrid, plug-in hybrid or all-electric.
“Battery EVs have a limitation in terms of range at the moment, and in some countries, that might not be the answer,” said Mitsubishi’s strategy boss, Vincent Cobee. He added that the firm would add full-electric models to its range, alongside extending its PHEV powertrain to other models.”
“Cobee reiterated that the firm will not develop a bespoke range of EV-specific models in the future, instead offering battery EV, hybrid and PHEV versions of its models.”
Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV will get a new-generation version and it’s already known that the Japanese manufacturer intends to increase the all-electric range from 31 miles (50 km) to 50-60 miles (80-96.5 km).
That should be enough to cover most daily driving profiles.
Interestingly, there will be no PHEV package for the L200 pick-up, because “technology is not yet cost-effective or beneficial to commercial vehicles”. Maybe in the next decade.
Source: Autocar
Good for you, Mitsu!
Embrace your irrelevant status!
They can’t afford the engineering or the battery costs. Electrification has been a real eye-opener about ICE vehicle margins.
Interestingly, there will be no PHEV package for the L200 pick-up, because “technology is not yet cost-effective or beneficial to commercial vehicles”.
UPS thinks differently…
PHEV’s will quickly start becoming irrelevant 2 years from now.
No they won’t, ICE cars that aren’t PHEV will be the first to die. No matter how bad we want EVs to take over, there will be many use cases for PHEVs for many years to come and they will sell accordingly.
Sad to hear
My prediction is that they will regret this desision In a few years. And a lot of their customers will embrace other more forward thinking companies before mitsubishi can start the catching up game
Sigh. As a college kid I was blown away when the 3000GT-VR4 came out.
I don’t understand why a decent BEV Grand Tourer is such a hard ask.
I would have titled the story “Outlander PHEV electric range extended from 31 to 50-60 miles”. That’s the real story. Getting an AWD SUV to get range similar to the Volt would be a GREAT move forward for reducing gas consumption.