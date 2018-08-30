Mitsubishi Won’t Do An Electric SUV: Committed To PHEVs

1 H BY MARK KANE

Mitsubishi is committed to PHEVs

Mitsubishi believes in electrification, but at least for the near-term and SUVs, it’s betting on plug-in hybrid over all-electric models.

According to Autocar, the company has no plans for an all-electric SUV and in general bespoke BEV models. The path for Mitsubishi is to introduce some models with different powertrain options – hybrid, plug-in hybrid or all-electric.

“Battery EVs have a limitation in terms of range at the moment, and in some countries, that might not be the answer,” said Mitsubishi’s strategy boss, Vincent Cobee. He added that the firm would add full-electric models to its range, alongside extending its PHEV powertrain to other models.” “Cobee reiterated that the firm will not develop a bespoke range of EV-specific models in the future, instead offering battery EV, hybrid and PHEV versions of its models.”

Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV will get a new-generation version and it’s already known that the Japanese manufacturer intends to increase the all-electric range from 31 miles (50 km) to 50-60 miles (80-96.5 km).

That should be enough to cover most daily driving profiles.

Interestingly, there will be no PHEV package for the L200 pick-up, because “technology is not yet cost-effective or beneficial to commercial vehicles”. Maybe in the next decade.

Source: Autocar