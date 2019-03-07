MG Goes Electric In UK With ZS Compact SUV/Crossover

1 H BY MARK KANE

Finally a new BEV, for which the UK will not wait on until after the rest of Europe

The British brand MG (part of Chinese company SAIC) re-confirmed introduction of the all-electric version of its compact crossover/SUV ZS in the UK.

The MG ZS EV is to arrive in autumn and, according to the press release, will offer “full-sized boot, room for five, no compromise”. Depending on range and price, it could be an interesting competitor to models such as Hyundai Kona Electric, especially with production constraints.

“MG Motor UK is set to launch its very first battery electric vehicle in the UK this autumn with the arrival of the MG ZS electric SUV. With a full-sized boot and room for five, the MG ZS EV is the perfect car for people who want to go electric but also need the space and practicality of a compact SUV. Since launch in November 2017, MG ZS has become a familiar sight on British roads, always propelled by unleaded petrol fuel. With prices starting from just £12,495, packed full of tech and sporting a 7-year warranty, MG ZS has become a popular choice amongst British car buyers. From autumn, the petrol version will be joined by its zero emissions electric equivalent, bringing affordable electric motoring to the British public.” “The MG ZS EV will be launched in the UK in autumn 2019. Full details, including pricing and specification, will be released closer to launch, but in the meantime potential customers can register their interest at www.mg.co.uk/electric“

Daniel Gregorious, Head of Sales & Marketing at MG, said: