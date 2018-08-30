Mercedes-Benz EQC Seems Quite Quick At Nürburgring: Video

2 H BY MARK KANE

Mercedes-Benz EQC tested at the Nürburgring.

Mercedes-Benz performs the last tests of the all-electric EQC at the Nürburgring Nordschleife, ahead of the market launch in the second half of 2019.

The EQC looks stylish and seems pretty quick, especially for such a big and heavy vehicle. We really enjoys how the SUV slightly slides in the corners too.

2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 4MATIC preliminary specs

dual motor (asynchronous), all-wheel drive

(asynchronous), system output of 300 kW ( 402 hp) and 564 lb-ft (765 Nm)

( and 0-60 mph in 4.9 seconds (0-100 km/h in 5.1 seconds)



top speed of 112 mph (180 km/h)

80 kWh battery (384 cells – two modules with 48 cells and four modules with 72 cells)

battery (384 cells – two modules with 48 cells and four modules with 72 cells) more than 200 miles (320 km) of all-electric range (prelim est.) or over 280 miles (450 km) under NEDC

of all-electric range (prelim est.) or DC fast charging (CCS Combo) in 40 minutes (110kW, 10%-80%)

AC on-board charger – 7.4 kW

towing capability – 1,800 kg (3,968 lbs)