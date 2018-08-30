Mercedes-Benz EQC Seems Quite Quick At Nürburgring: Video
Mercedes-Benz EQC tested at the Nürburgring.
Mercedes-Benz performs the last tests of the all-electric EQC at the Nürburgring Nordschleife, ahead of the market launch in the second half of 2019.
The EQC looks stylish and seems pretty quick, especially for such a big and heavy vehicle. We really enjoys how the SUV slightly slides in the corners too.
2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 4MATIC preliminary specs
- dual motor (asynchronous), all-wheel drive
- system output of 300 kW (402 hp) and 564 lb-ft (765 Nm)
- 0-60 mph in 4.9 seconds (0-100 km/h in 5.1 seconds)
- top speed of 112 mph (180 km/h)
- 80 kWh battery (384 cells – two modules with 48 cells and four modules with 72 cells)
- more than 200 miles (320 km) of all-electric range (prelim est.) or over 280 miles (450 km) under NEDC
- DC fast charging (CCS Combo) in 40 minutes (110kW, 10%-80%)
- AC on-board charger – 7.4 kW
- towing capability – 1,800 kg (3,968 lbs)
Leave a Reply
3 Comments on "Mercedes-Benz EQC Seems Quite Quick At Nürburgring: Video"
It looks like it will eat tires like there is no tomorrow. And it’s to slow regardless of how fast it ilaps the RING.
I still think Mercedes is the weakest of the big 3 German auto makers when it comes to EVs. They still don’t really get it and think it’s just a fad that will go away. Unlike VWAG they haven’t even developed a dedicated EV platform and are going to manufacture the EQC on the same assembly lines as their fossil cars. (Which might be cheaper short term and with low production numbers but much less efficient in the long run, especially once scaling up.)
That said, their commercial branch seems to be much more enthusiastic about electric trucks and vans which is why I’m still hopeful that they will catch up eventually.
That kind of speed looks like a 9 mn. something lap time on Nordschleife. Very good for an SUV. Hopefully Mercedes next year makes an official video and Nordschleife lap timing for EQC.
http://foersom.org/ElecVehicle/NurburgringNordEV.html