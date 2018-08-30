Koenigsegg Frustrated By Tesla Roadster’s Insane Acceleration
4 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY 23
Check out Koenigsegg chief’s reaction when he learns of the upcoming Tesla Roadster and its crazy numbers.
Christian von Koenigsegg surely isn’t the only one surprised by Tesla’s claims when it comes to the specs of the automaker’s upcoming 2020 Roadster. However, these aren’t just claims since the vehicle’s magnificent acceleration was demonstrated at its reveal, not to mention that some publications have taken a deep dive into the numbers and proven that they’re entirely possible. Let’s not forget that CEO Elon Musk has also said that the new Roadster will have a special option package that “takes it to the next level.”
Upon hearing about the upcoming Tesla Roadster, Koenigsegg shared his frustration. He explained that his company already “kind of” had plans mostly set, but now it’s back to the drawing board. He shared:
We kind of had our future mapped out, and then we heard about the new Tesla Roadster and its insane acceleration numbers, and we thought ‘damn that’s put the gauntlet down’.
Sure, it must be really heavy, but that kind of acceleration? That’s frustrating!
As Top Gear points out, Koenigsegg already lays claim to having the world’s fastest car … at least for now. The automaker’s vehicles shine on the drag strip and it remains a primary goal to outperform the competition. Christian continued:
We thought, ‘this is not OK’. We wondered whether it was possible, and yeah, it’s possible. Then we thought, ‘OK how do we deal with it? This is embarrassing.’
It’s interesting and refreshing that he approaches this with positivity and even admits that the Roadster’s specs are entirely possible. Rather than doubting Tesla’s potential or even being truly angry at the Silicon Valley automaker, he just sees this as a kick in the butt to up his game. He immediately touched base with his engineers and crunched some numbers. He said:
In two days we’d thought of a few things. The simplest way of putting it is like this: it’s combining direct drive, with the hybridisation we have in a different format with freevalve engine technology, in a peculiar layout.
Koenigsegg’s new plans aim to dial up acceleration even further:
We’re talking 0-250mph in 14 seconds, or something like this. It’s like, black marks all the way up to 250mph (400kmh).
This is all with an ICE engine, of course. Koenigsegg loves the sound and feel of the gas engine and hopes to continue pushing the envelope to take on EVs. While taking on EVs, rather than going electric, he’ll ignore fuel consumption and burn loads of gas in his attempt to “win.” Top Gear explains that this is all an obsession for Koenigsegg, who admits to his yearn for:
… pushing the combustion engine into the wall to try to make it more power dense than an EV for as long as possible.
What we see with our engines, we’ve noticed that we’re just scratching the surface of what we can achieve.
Here’s an example: if we ignore fuel consumption for a moment… we have a fairly high compression ratio for our turbo V8 – 9.5 to 1 with 1.6 bar of boost. If we drop that to 8.8 to 1, we could boost to 2.2 bar, which is another 600bhp just like that, without putting more stress on your engine because your peak pressure doesn’t go up.
Source: TopGear
Categories: Tesla
Leave a Reply
23 Comments on "Koenigsegg Frustrated By Tesla Roadster’s Insane Acceleration"
Seems to me that the whole point of Tesla is to spur innovation, so the fact that the new roadster is already forcing other companies to reconsider products means they’re doing their job well. Granted, Tesla wants to spur electric innovation, but this is still a step in the right direction.
I thought Koenigsegg was planning to create an electric hypercar. What happened?
Eventually …
Even with a hybrid it won’t be able to match the Roadster II. Like Scotty said, “I cannot change the laws of physics.” Of course then they proceeded to do exactly that. Anyhow the price will not compete .
Who changed the laws of physics and how?
Well, Daimler did assert that the Tesla’s claims for the Semi Truck violate the laws of physics. 😉
But that’s off-topic.
I must have missed that story but I’m not surprised. The legacy car makers will make all sorts of claims against Tesla to justify their unwillingness to create compelling electric cars.
yes it can..
Funny that he said:
“pushing the combustion engine into the wall to try to make it more power dense than an EV for as long as possible.”
So he knows that he has lost the race already, ICE trying t0 catch up electric… so funny.
Electric are too fast, maybe the next generation golf cart should be ICE.
No, he said they made just one change, and they got a lot of extra power – so they still would have the quickest car in the world with a 0-400km/h time of 14 seconds, insted of almost 20 seconds – like they used to have.
Talk of Ferrari EV, Mercedes SLS was out years ago, four wheels four motors.
“What we see with our engines, we’ve noticed that we’re just scratching the surface of what we can achieve.”
He talks a brave fight.
ICEV engineers have had more than a century to achieve what’s possible with the tech. Supercar makers have been competing with each other for decades to make the fastest-accelerating cars. By now, this tech is quite mature, with little potential for improvement. Why in the world would any informed person actually believe that they have only now started “scratching the surface of what we can achieve”?
It’s good that at least Koenigsegg isn’t asserting Tesla’s claims are “impossible”, as some are, but it looks like they’re not looking at things any more realistically.
Let’s look again at the Five Stages of Grief:
1. Denial
2. Anger
3. Bargaining
4. Depression
5. Acceptance
Those supercar makers who are asserting Tesla’s claims are “impossible” are at stage 1 and/or 2. Koenigsegg appears to be at stage 3.
Given the fact they have the fastest car in the world, I trust he knows what he talks about.
In the end it has to do with price, and how specialized car you want. Just check a top fuel drag car.. not the car you take around a track, nor to the supermarket.
Koenigsegg makes extreme cars for the very very few in the world. Extreme focus on detail and quality. What they do or don’t does not matter in “the real” world – where EVs will offer performance for a lower cost then most ICE vehicles for sure. It is regular cars that is the volume sellers, where no emissions is key.
You could imagine taking an electric supercar and adding an ICE to it for a higher top speed. Otherwise, superior traction control of an EV will win out on the initial launch.
Adding a multi-speed transmission to an electric car would do the job. No ICE engine is necessary.
I’ve seen a couple docs on CVK and he is no dummy. Having said that, I can’t fathom why he would continue down a path he already knows he can’t sustain.
While his pockets are not deep enough to compete in developing electric drive trains, perhaps he could become more of an exotic coach builder using other’s tech or joining another company as their ‘performance division’.
I believe Rimac already supplies electric drivetrain/components/batteries for their Hybrid, might qs well commission Rimac to make a full electric too tho it might not compete with Rimac’s own Concept II
Because he runs a business and knows that people are still going to want ICE supercars for decades to come. It’s doubtful many will care even if it’s not quite as fast as an EV supercar (they’ll probably have that one too anyway), but competing with them for as long as possible will still benefit his company. ICE and EV vehicles behave differently, they sound different and there will always be a group of people that want them.
My question with the roadster and it’s performance is durability. Anyone can make something that has that type of performance but I guarantee it will not come with a least a 3 year bumper to bumper warranty.
What facts are you basing that opinion on? Have you seen a whole bunch of P100Ds burned out from too much Ludicrous Mode?
(Rhetorical question)
Lol wanna put your money where your mouth is with that prediction? Because I’ll take that bet.
You can only make the typewriter better. Eventually you will need a laptop.
It will go from incredibly complex to insanely complex….can you imaging having to pay for a tune-up? Electric = almost no maintenance for top performance…..