Kia Niro EV Crossover Makes World Debut – Range Of Up To 236 Miles
3 H BY ERIC LOVEDAY 34
The highly anticipated Kia Niro EV just made a rather surprising debut at the 5th International Electric Vehicle Expo in South Korea.
It was shown alongside the Niro Plug-In Hybrid and Soul EV.
In addition to the reveal of the production version of the pure electric crossover, Kia released some vital new information on this soon-to-be available electric CUV.
Related – 238-Mile Kia Niro EV Concept Debuts
Like the Hyundai Kona EV, the electric Niro will be offered with two different battery capacities (only the bigger battery is expected to be offered in the U.S. though):
- 39.2 kWh
- 64 kWh
Range for the big battery is claimed to be 236 miles, while the smaller battery pack offers up some 149 miles per charge. The similar Hyundai Kona goes further per charge, but it’s slightly smaller.
Kia Motors senior vice-president Ki-Sang Lee, stated:
Kia Motors’ position in the [electric car] market will further solidify. Kia doesn’t believe that there is any ‘silver bullet’ that can satisfy the demand for low-emission technology within the car industry, so we foresee a wide range of eco-friendly powertrains co-existing for an extended period of time.”
Kia says the Niro EV comes standard with 17-inch wheels, frontal collision avoidance assistance, lane departure assistance, smart cruise control, and rear collision warning.
We expect to have more details on the European and U.S. launch schedules of the Kia Niro EV in the near future.
Kia claims to have received 5,000 orders for the Niro EV in Korea, where it will be sold first later this year.
Press blast below:
Kia Motors unveils Eco-friendly SUV ‘Niro EV’
Kia Motors has unveiled its new world’s first eco-friendly ‘Niro EV.’
Kia Motors introduced the Niro EV at the ‘5th International Electric Car Expo’, which was held at the Jeju International Convention Center on May 2nd.
The Niro EV, a prototypical environmentally friendly SUV, is generating high anticipation from its customers, with more than 5,000 contracts in three days in February.
The Niro EV was unveiled in January at the ‘CES 2018’ when it took over the design concepts of the ‘Niro Electric Vehicle’s leading concept’. While taking in the sense of ‘clean and high tech’, the company also emphasized its creative appearance and new applications by introducing a radiator grill for exclusive use of Niro EV, an intake grill for futuristic image, daytime running lights with the shape of an arrow head, and modified side sills.
The Niro EV boasts its SUV’s unique spatiality based on its best-in-class body size, which is 4,375mm in length, 1,805 mm in width, 1,560mm in height, and 2,700mm in shaft.
The battery can be either a 64kWh battery that can run more than 380km on a single charge, or a 39.2 kWh battery that can run more than 240km on a single charge.
In addition, the Niro EV is equipped with a wide range of advanced safety technologies such as the Frontal Collision Avoidance Assistance (FCA), Lane Keeping Assistance (LKA), Smart Cruise Control (SCC), Driver Attention Warning (DAW), Back Collision Warning (BCW), and Highway Driving Assistance (HWA), further enhancing operational convenience and safety.
Kia Motors expects Niro to gain overwhelming competitiveness in the environmentally friendly car market with the Niro HEV and PHEV, which sold 23,647 vehicles last year.
An official of Kia Motors emphasized, “The Niro EV is equipped with the best commerciality; it can travel long distances with a single charge and the space utilization is the best in its class. With the Niro EV, which covers all aspects of economy, space and safety, Kia Motors’ position will be further strengthened.”
Meanwhile, Kia Motors will exhibit the Niro EV, Niro PHEV, Soul EV, and other electric vehicles during the ‘5th International Electric Car Expo’, which will be held from the 2nd (Wednesday) to the 6th (Sunday).
Categories: Kia
Leave a Reply
34 Comments on "Kia Niro EV Crossover Makes World Debut – Range Of Up To 236 Miles"
When does the Niro EV actually arrive in the US?
Speaking of that, when does the Ioniq actually arrive in the US?
2020
They claim that California will get it in Q4, the rest of CARB states will get it in the first half of 2019, and then it’ll at least be available for order nationwide by the end of 2019. But if the Ioniq EV is any guide, it’ll probably be quite awhile due to lack of supply.
Kia says “later this year”. Sooner would better!
This is one of those “shut up and take my money” moments. Hope they bring it to the US soon!
And what price is the question as always.
And charge rate… I want to know if this charges at ~100kW. I want to leave town with my EV!
The Kona which has the same platform is 100kW so expect the Niro to be 100 kW also
Around $40 Grand +-
Any word on max charge rate? Looks very interesting!
Charge , Not as fast as Tesla But close .45minute +- to 80% Charge …Very respectable
Which Tesla are you saying can do 0-80% in less than 45 minutes? 😛
Tony William Tesla Model 3 chart:
The Kia Soul EV already could charge at 80 kW, so I guess it will be at least that.
EPA, WLTC or NEDC?
EPA:
https://www.motorauthority.com/news/1114581_kia-niro-ev-concept-with-238-mile-range-debuts-at-2018-ces
Funny responses to this Niro and Kona vs the Bolt EV show how much people like the appearance of an SUV. This is very similar size to Bolt EV, but a fair amount longer wheelbase, which will likely translate into larger back seat (Bolt EV is still taller). Functionally, the 3 are similar, FWD high riding station wagons, but perception is what matters here. People like the SUV look.
And I believe that GM knew that fully well. So why did they go with this smaller hatchback instead of a trax shape for instance? Because they didn’t want it to sell.
Not a lot of people remember that EM said , beginning of 2017 that GM will sell only about 20k just to offset ZEV. What a coincidence , they’ve sold ~20k, less than Model S that sells for <2 times more for a similar range. GM marketing people couldn't be that dumb.
They knew that the size of Bolt is inadequate for most people in US (not in Europe though) but they still went with it. Why? The answer is obvious.
The front looks SO MUCH BETTER than it did before. Wow, this completely drew me away from my excitement for the Kona.
This strikes me awkward ..The Hyundai Kona Which has the Identical Power train The 64 kWh battery is said to get Up to, 292 miles of range ..can anyone tell me why this gap in Range , Am I Mistaking ? They are basically Both the same Vehicles…0r are they just Lying about one or the other…. thx
It all depends on what label rating system they use. I believe S.Korea uses the US EPA label process, so that would be 236 mi on the EPA cycle in the Niro and 292 on WLTP for Kona in Europe, which all lines up. The Kona gets rated at 250 est. EPA, which is a much more logical delta in range with the same powertrain.
The Niro is bigger than the Kona.
Can’t wait, perfect replacement for my Soul EV
Can’t wait, perfect replacement for my Model 3 which I have not received yet.
How many Kia Niro EV’s will they produce in 2018/2019/2020?
20k/40k/60k?
Just a shot in the dark.
Is it just me? The front looks awkward. I know some of you like it. The headlights so high and wide give it a wide eyed look. It is like the logo and the signature dumbbell grill filler with charge port take up too much real estate. It doesn’t seem cohesive with the proportions of the back of the car. If you continued the line of the greenhouse base forward and lowered the hood my an inch or two it seems like the design would flow together better from front to back.
It’s not just you.
Designwise I like the Kona more/
A wide range of eco-friendly power trains, right, perhaps even a clean diesel buried in that non-specific verbiage.
It just might be that by the time it shows up its time will time will be up. Might be seeing them in a couple years.
Nice little 5 door hatch.
With no AWD, its a cross between a 5 door hatch and….
…a 5 door hatch.
The world needs to stop calling these things cross-overs 🙁
“We expect to have more details on the European and U.S. launch schedules of the Kia Niro EV in the near future.”
That means more details in 2018?
I sat in the PHEV Niro at NYIAS and there is lots of room for my 6’7″ 260lbs frame. The center console is nicely laid out unlike the Hyundai Kona, which has a wide triangle elevated center console that confine the driver. I like room for my knees. Kona Out and Niro is in. i guess in 2020 this will be a contender for my lease turn in Kia Soul.
Nice to have another affordable long-range crossover.
Would have appreciated more detail, but since Some kia’s have had battery degradation troubles, I’d be a little leery of it until it has proven itself to have a good battery.