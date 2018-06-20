Bloomberg Says Jaguar I-Pace Is A Sexier Tesla Model X

2 H BY WADE MALONE

The I-Pace is “not a Tesla-killer” but holds its own against the Model S and Model X.

Sure, hatchbacks/crossovers like the Chevy Bolt EV and Hyundai Kona EV might nearly match the range of Tesla’s lineup. But the Jaguar I-Pace is one of the first all electric vehicles from a traditional automaker to hit 200+ miles of range with the “range, performance, technology, and design” to rival Tesla.

So far the I-Pace has been a big hit with most people lucky enough to get behind the wheel of the vehicle. Bloomberg’s Hannah Elliott is the latest to take a ride in the all electric SUV. She came away quite impressed.

As with most electric vehicles, the instant torque “turns highway exits and on-ramps into a thrilling experience.” With 0-60 times of 4.5 seconds, the I-Pace can also pass on the highway without breaking a sweat.

The I-Pace feels “glued to the road” with no significant body roll and excellent handling. Although in her short time with the vehicle, the reviewer also never adjusted to the regenerative braking options.

Bloomberg found the interior “spacious and sunlit” although visibility is constricted in the rear windows. The exterior styling is also a highlight for Hannah Elliott. The midsize electric SUV is “something rather beautiful” compared to the rest of the SUV segment that “looks bland at best and forgettable at worst.”

She also praises the 100 kW charging speed on the 90 kWh battery. 40 minutes will get you from zero to 80 percent of a full charge. The I-Pace max charging speeds are just short of a Tesla Supercharger. Still, at these speeds it outperforms most other plug-ins.

Overall, the publication came away quite impressed, stating the I-Pace feels “as refined, quiet, and sensibly dutiful inside as it feels to drive.” For the full review check out the link below.

Source: Bloomberg