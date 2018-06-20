Bloomberg Says Jaguar I-Pace Is A Sexier Tesla Model X
The I-Pace is “not a Tesla-killer” but holds its own against the Model S and Model X.
Sure, hatchbacks/crossovers like the Chevy Bolt EV and Hyundai Kona EV might nearly match the range of Tesla’s lineup. But the Jaguar I-Pace is one of the first all electric vehicles from a traditional automaker to hit 200+ miles of range with the “range, performance, technology, and design” to rival Tesla.
So far the I-Pace has been a big hit with most people lucky enough to get behind the wheel of the vehicle. Bloomberg’s Hannah Elliott is the latest to take a ride in the all electric SUV. She came away quite impressed.
As with most electric vehicles, the instant torque “turns highway exits and on-ramps into a thrilling experience.” With 0-60 times of 4.5 seconds, the I-Pace can also pass on the highway without breaking a sweat.
The I-Pace feels “glued to the road” with no significant body roll and excellent handling. Although in her short time with the vehicle, the reviewer also never adjusted to the regenerative braking options.
Bloomberg found the interior “spacious and sunlit” although visibility is constricted in the rear windows. The exterior styling is also a highlight for Hannah Elliott. The midsize electric SUV is “something rather beautiful” compared to the rest of the SUV segment that “looks bland at best and forgettable at worst.”
She also praises the 100 kW charging speed on the 90 kWh battery. 40 minutes will get you from zero to 80 percent of a full charge. The I-Pace max charging speeds are just short of a Tesla Supercharger. Still, at these speeds it outperforms most other plug-ins.
Overall, the publication came away quite impressed, stating the I-Pace feels “as refined, quiet, and sensibly dutiful inside as it feels to drive.” For the full review check out the link below.
12 Comments on "Bloomberg Says Jaguar I-Pace Is A Sexier Tesla Model X"
It isn’t hard for a car to be more sexy than a Model X.
@eject said: “It isn’t hard for a car to be more sexy than a Model X.”
As they say: “Beauty Is In The Eye Of The Beholder”…. I think both the Model X & I-Pace have good exterior aesthetics for the type of cars they are:
I-Pace is more CUV exterior profile with accompanying lower interior volume. Model X is more SUV exterior profile with accompanying higher interior volume.
But if you see both sitting in a parking lot which one would you do (not marry).
I think it depends. I’ve seen a white Model X with that small spoiler on the back, and to be honest, it doesn’t look that great. It reminds me a bit of a large white whale. I’ve also seen a brown Model X (with no wing/spoiler) that looked very stately. I think each definitely has some pros and cons in the looks department.
We should have “the sexiest SUV on the road” vote each year.
Now if they could only make some of them…
I’m glad to see Jaguar I-Pace getting positive reviews. Hopefully Jaguar makes and sells a bunch of them… it would be great to see I-Pace ascend the INSIDEEVs Plug-In Sales Scorecard.
A Jaguar dealer recently told me that the i-Pace will have access to Chargepoint chargers. When he said that I realized that our conversation was over.
What’s really laughable is the fact that he spent a week doing i-Pace training so he could be the certified “expert” at his dealership.
Though I do still like the design of the Model X, I have to admit from a distance its side profile does look chunky. It is of course due to its ability to have up to seven seats, but it starts out sleek at the front like a Model S then gets tall, and fat between the B and C pillars. The chunkiness can be especially highlighted when a Model X is equipped with the smaller standard wheels.
The Model X is really a mini van, and as far as mini van’s go, it’s the best looking.
Wrong.
It MAY be a sexier Model 3 (Y).
A MX it is not, WAY too small.
I like the design though, and that is built here in 🇦🇹.
Since when has a 0-60 time any relevance for passing on the highway?