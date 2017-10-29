Jaguar I-Pace Platform Could Underpin More EVs
Jaguar announced earlier this year that from 2020 every new model will be electrified (meaning hybrid, plug-in hybrid or all-electric offering), with the first all-electric of course being the 2018 I-PACE.
A senior Jaguar Land Rover official has now hinted that the I-PACE platform was developed to be used as the base for other new models.
However the platform for I-PACE somehow wasn’t designed with a sedan, coupe or sports car in mind.
So at least for now, the I-PACE is the only pure electric model from JLR, as the Land Rover division is focusing more on the plug-in hybrids.
“For the moment, the I-Pace is the only all-electric model in the works for either Jaguar or its Land Rover sibling, but “you can assume” that the underlying platform, unique to that battery-SUV, was designed to be used for other models, a senior JLR official told TheDetroitBureau.com.
And if – make that when – the next model comes out it also will be a utility vehicle, the underlying, skateboard-like platform not designed for use in a sedan, coupe or sports car. Of course, that doesn’t rule out the possibility that Jaguar could come up with an additional platform for an all-electric passenger car at some future point.”
To be fair, while JLR is doing quite well right now, they probably lack the funds to release tons of new cars.
So if it takes another 2 years for the next EV that’s fine, too.
How about the most iconic “E” Type. A small affordable roadstir.
Along the same point as Warren’s above:
Jaguar is close to having the capability in providing a conversion “kit” for some of its older vehicles. The conversion provides a 40kWh electric drivetrain to replace XK-type engines. Hopefully they’ll start to manufacture and sell these conversion kits.
https://insideevs.com/fully-charged-delights-jaguar-e-type-zero-video/