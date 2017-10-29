Jaguar I-Pace Platform Could Underpin More EVs

Jaguar I-PACE Concept

Jaguar announced earlier this year that from 2020 every new model will be electrified (meaning hybrid, plug-in hybrid or all-electric offering), with the first all-electric of course being the 2018 I-PACE.

Inside the i-Pace

A senior Jaguar Land Rover official has now hinted that the I-PACE platform was developed to be used as the base for other new models.

However the platform for I-PACE somehow wasn’t designed with a sedan, coupe or sports car in mind.

So at least for now, the I-PACE is the only pure electric model from JLR, as the Land Rover division is focusing more on the plug-in hybrids.

“For the moment, the I-Pace is the only all-electric model in the works for either Jaguar or its Land Rover sibling, but “you can assume” that the underlying platform, unique to that battery-SUV, was designed to be used for other models, a senior JLR official told TheDetroitBureau.com.

And if – make that when – the next model comes out it also will be a utility vehicle, the underlying, skateboard-like platform not designed for use in a sedan, coupe or sports car. Of course, that doesn’t rule out the possibility that Jaguar could come up with an additional platform for an all-electric passenger car at some future point.”

source: The Detroit Bureau

3 responses to "Jaguar I-Pace Platform Could Underpin More EVs"

  1. R.S says:
    October 29, 2017 at 9:26 am

    To be fair, while JLR is doing quite well right now, they probably lack the funds to release tons of new cars.

    So if it takes another 2 years for the next EV that’s fine, too.

  2. Warren Hurd says:
    October 29, 2017 at 9:30 am

    How about the most iconic “E” Type. A small affordable roadstir.

  3. Rich says:
    October 29, 2017 at 11:31 am

    Along the same point as Warren’s above:

    Jaguar is close to having the capability in providing a conversion “kit” for some of its older vehicles. The conversion provides a 40kWh electric drivetrain to replace XK-type engines. Hopefully they’ll start to manufacture and sell these conversion kits.

    https://insideevs.com/fully-charged-delights-jaguar-e-type-zero-video/

