IONITY Has 32 Fast-Charge Stations: Bjorn Checks Out First In Norway

IONITY will place 400 DC fast charging stations in Europe

The IONITY ultra-fast charging network is expanding fast in Europe and as of December 8, there were already 32 stations ready, while another 48 are under construction or in the paperwork phase. In late September, just 10 stations were open.

According to the map, first installations were done in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Denmark and Norway.

The chargers will be ready for 800 V battery systems and up to 350 kW of power, however the power output today is not necessarily that high.

Bjørn Nyland recently visited one of two IONITY stations in Norway to find out that the Tritium chargers are currently equipped with standard CCS Combo cables instead of liquid-cooled cables that are required to achieve ultra-fast charging levels of 350 kW.

The charger itself (see image below) was rated for:

  • Output: 500 A and 200-920 V
  • -35°C to +50°C

The prices are:

“To demonstrate just how serious we are about the freedom to drive, for the rest of 2018 all you need to know is the number 8. Whether it’s in Euro, Swiss Francs, or British Pounds, each and every EV charge will be priced at a transparent set-rate of. In Scandinavia the session fee will be 80 NOK / SEK / DKK. Easy and transparent – so you can get on the road today. “

Tritium fast chargers at IONITY station (Source: Bjørn Nyland)

5 Comments on "IONITY Has 32 Fast-Charge Stations: Bjorn Checks Out First In Norway"

Do Not Read Between The Lines

It’s December. I’d want to know what’ll happen in 2019.

1 hour ago
Do Not Read Between The Lines

I mean the prices. “For the rest of December” is 3 weeks. What will their prices be in 2019?

56 minutes ago
F150 Brian

Circle K in Norway, eh!
The Canadian owned company has been aquiring and re-branding convenience stores, and franchising all over the world.
The Macs chain was the last to be assimilated in Ontario.

Oh, and more chargers are good too 😉

36 minutes ago
Another Euro point of view

So it is only a question of changing the cables (to liquid cooled ones) to get them to deliver the max rated power ? I am getting a bit suspicious now, like reality does not match what was announced. In the absence of cars needing the 150kWh to 350kWh I could understand that they did not bother with the complicated cooled cables but eTron is just around the corner (Feb. next year ?) and I can’t imagine a good reason why those could not already deliver at least 150kWh charging power, for 350kWh indeed nothing urgent.

26 minutes ago
eject

They are simply struggling for parts. The production of charging equipment needs to be ramped up as well. They used to be basically handmade and now we don’t need a few hundred of them instead they have to plan production for the 10s of thousands.

2 minutes ago