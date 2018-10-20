IONITY Has 32 Fast-Charge Stations: Bjorn Checks Out First In Norway

2 H BY MARK KANE

IONITY will place 400 DC fast charging stations in Europe

The IONITY ultra-fast charging network is expanding fast in Europe and as of December 8, there were already 32 stations ready, while another 48 are under construction or in the paperwork phase. In late September, just 10 stations were open.

According to the map, first installations were done in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Denmark and Norway.

The chargers will be ready for 800 V battery systems and up to 350 kW of power, however the power output today is not necessarily that high.

Bjørn Nyland recently visited one of two IONITY stations in Norway to find out that the Tritium chargers are currently equipped with standard CCS Combo cables instead of liquid-cooled cables that are required to achieve ultra-fast charging levels of 350 kW.

The charger itself (see image below) was rated for:

Output: 500 A and 200-920 V

-35°C to +50°C

The prices are:

“To demonstrate just how serious we are about the freedom to drive, for the rest of 2018 all you need to know is the number 8. Whether it’s in Euro, Swiss Francs, or British Pounds, each and every EV charge will be priced at a transparent set-rate of. In Scandinavia the session fee will be 80 NOK / SEK / DKK. Easy and transparent – so you can get on the road today. “

Tritium fast chargers at IONITY station (Source: Bjørn Nyland)