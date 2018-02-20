1 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

It’s almost like you’re driving this Hyundai Kona Electric yourself.

It seems few people have enjoyed the opportunity to test drive the Hyundai Kona Electric, especially in the U.S. However, we were fortunate to have two of our esteemed team members drive it and review it. In addition, Tom Moloughney spent some time putting together an in-depth comparison of the Kona Electric and Chevy Bolt EV. Hopefully, our long list of reviews and coverage has helped you form an initial opinion about the electric crossover. Now, you get a chance to see what it’s like to be in the driver’s seat of this all-electric Hyundai.

There’s not much to share here since this video is of the silent variety. Still, it’s well done and surely pretty sweet to imagine that you’re in the cockpit. Also, RoadFanatic does provide a link to a technical specs page in the video description below. Let us know your thoughts and observations in the comment section.

2018 Hyundai Kona Electric – POV Test Drive (no talking, pure driving)

This POV test drive features a Hyundai Kona Electric. For technical specifications of this car, visit https://www.roadfanatic.com/electric-…

