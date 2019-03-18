Hyundai Plug-In Electric Car Sales Increase, But Still Below Expectations
Hyundai Kona Electric sales now just barely above 2,000
Hyundai reports sales of 3,302 plug-in electric cars in February, which is 26% more than one year ago. However, after the previous rapid pace of growth, it feels a little disappointing. The plug-in share out of overall sales volume was 2.9%.
As sales in peak months were at about 8,000 and demand for Kona Electric remains strong, we guess that there is a problem with the production of BEVs. The worse news is that sales of the Kona Electric decreased to 2,168 (233 in South Korea).
Additionally, Hyundai sold some 108 NEXO hydrogen fuel cell cars and over 1,140 since January 2018.
Hyundai plug-in electric car sales – February 2019
Model results:
- Hyundai Kona Electric – 2,168 (233 in Sout Korea)
- Hyundai IONIQ Electric – 632
- Hyundai IONIQ Plug-In – 379
- Hyundai Sonata Plug-In – 123
13 Comments on "Hyundai Plug-In Electric Car Sales Increase, But Still Below Expectations"
Model 3? Here in Ontario, the only trim the Kona EV is available in is $52K, while the Model 3 SR plus is $50K. The latter is a much larger car and is much better value for that price and is available much sooner. (both prices exclude taxes and delivery fees)
That would be unfortunate, as the hope is to take Sales away from ICE, not other EVs.
Hyundai and Kia have two fantastic, real cars ready (Kona and Niro) but they don’t push them high enough. They don’t want to cannibalize the sales of ICE or hybrid versions probably. Such a shame, I had so much hope in them. They are probably part of the traditional automakers believing EVs are just a “bridge” to a utopian fool cells future, which is absolutely nonsense. This is the real reason we need Tesla if we really want an EV future. If Tesla grows enough, competitors will have to choose between adapting to the same technology or disappearing into oblivion.
It’s not just “probably” — they explicitly said they only see BEVs as a stop-gap measure until hydrogen takes over…
They also said that they don’t expect their BEVs to be profitable for a couple more years — so it’s no wonder they aren’t really trying to sell them beyond compliance numbers…
Not enough batteries – predictable. H/K is still playing the compliance game – not just because they want to (no real commitment), but because they have to.
Hyundai trapped by the inventor’s dilemma. Every EV sold is may be a lost sale of a more profitable ICE car.
Until customers start going to dealers and telling them they are there to buy an electric car or no car. If enough people do that they will change their stance quickly.
My local dealer has this figured out. Was there with my Spark EV and looking around the lot.
The salesperson came out and said “looking to upgrade to a Bolt?”
Knew not to try and steer me to ICE.
I think you mean “Innovator’s dilemma”?… (Though that doesn’t exactly describe what you are talking about either AIUI.)
To be fair H/K were planning on using NMC-811 batteries in Kona/Niro. NMC-811 mass production was supposed to have started in Q2-Q3 2018 but hasn’t started yet.
A local dealer has 26 Kona’s in stock… ZERO Kona EV’s.
Production decrease is only speculation. They cut down domestic sales, so there could be a lot of cars in transit to Europe or America. March and April sales will show if the production has actually decreased.
Considering that a yearly production target of 20,000 has been thrown around, I’d say sales of 2,000 in a month — while no doubt disappointing — are not actually below expectations…