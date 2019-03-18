Hyundai Plug-In Electric Car Sales Increase, But Still Below Expectations

2 H BY MARK KANE

Hyundai Kona Electric sales now just barely above 2,000

Hyundai reports sales of 3,302 plug-in electric cars in February, which is 26% more than one year ago. However, after the previous rapid pace of growth, it feels a little disappointing. The plug-in share out of overall sales volume was 2.9%.

As sales in peak months were at about 8,000 and demand for Kona Electric remains strong, we guess that there is a problem with the production of BEVs. The worse news is that sales of the Kona Electric decreased to 2,168 (233 in South Korea).

Additionally, Hyundai sold some 108 NEXO hydrogen fuel cell cars and over 1,140 since January 2018.

Hyundai plug-in electric car sales – February 2019

Model results: