  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Plug-In Electric Car Sales Increase, But Still Below Expectations

Hyundai Plug-In Electric Car Sales Increase, But Still Below Expectations

2 H BY MARK KANE 13

Hyundai Kona Electric sales now just barely above 2,000

Hyundai reports sales of 3,302 plug-in electric cars in February, which is 26% more than one year ago. However, after the previous rapid pace of growth, it feels a little disappointing. The plug-in share out of overall sales volume was 2.9%.

As sales in peak months were at about 8,000 and demand for Kona Electric remains strong, we guess that there is a problem with the production of BEVs. The worse news is that sales of the Kona Electric decreased to 2,168 (233 in South Korea).

Additionally, Hyundai sold some 108 NEXO hydrogen fuel cell cars and over 1,140 since January 2018.

Hyundai news
Hyundai Kona Electric Production Down, But Why?
Hyundai, Kia Announce All-New Dedicated Electric Car Platform For 2020
Hyundai Dealers Reportedly Price Gouging On Kona Electric

Hyundai plug-in electric car sales – February 2019

Model results:

Categories: Hyundai, Sales

Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

13 Comments on "Hyundai Plug-In Electric Car Sales Increase, But Still Below Expectations"

newest oldest most voted
Marcel

Model 3? Here in Ontario, the only trim the Kona EV is available in is $52K, while the Model 3 SR plus is $50K. The latter is a much larger car and is much better value for that price and is available much sooner. (both prices exclude taxes and delivery fees)

Vote Up6-2Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Cypress

That would be unfortunate, as the hope is to take Sales away from ICE, not other EVs.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
40 minutes ago
Manuel

Hyundai and Kia have two fantastic, real cars ready (Kona and Niro) but they don’t push them high enough. They don’t want to cannibalize the sales of ICE or hybrid versions probably. Such a shame, I had so much hope in them. They are probably part of the traditional automakers believing EVs are just a “bridge” to a utopian fool cells future, which is absolutely nonsense. This is the real reason we need Tesla if we really want an EV future. If Tesla grows enough, competitors will have to choose between adapting to the same technology or disappearing into oblivion.

Vote Up2-1Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
antrik

It’s not just “probably” — they explicitly said they only see BEVs as a stop-gap measure until hydrogen takes over…

They also said that they don’t expect their BEVs to be profitable for a couple more years — so it’s no wonder they aren’t really trying to sell them beyond compliance numbers…

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
32 minutes ago
Murrysville EV

Not enough batteries – predictable. H/K is still playing the compliance game – not just because they want to (no real commitment), but because they have to.

Vote Up4-2Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Speculawyer

Hyundai trapped by the inventor’s dilemma. Every EV sold is may be a lost sale of a more profitable ICE car.

Vote Up2-1Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Scott

Until customers start going to dealers and telling them they are there to buy an electric car or no car. If enough people do that they will change their stance quickly.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
46 minutes ago
Cypress

My local dealer has this figured out. Was there with my Spark EV and looking around the lot.

The salesperson came out and said “looking to upgrade to a Bolt?”

Knew not to try and steer me to ICE.

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
41 minutes ago
antrik

I think you mean “Innovator’s dilemma”?… (Though that doesn’t exactly describe what you are talking about either AIUI.)

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
23 minutes ago
Gasbag

To be fair H/K were planning on using NMC-811 batteries in Kona/Niro. NMC-811 mass production was supposed to have started in Q2-Q3 2018 but hasn’t started yet.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
TJKR

A local dealer has 26 Kona’s in stock… ZERO Kona EV’s.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
56 minutes ago
Amperaguy

Production decrease is only speculation. They cut down domestic sales, so there could be a lot of cars in transit to Europe or America. March and April sales will show if the production has actually decreased.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
32 minutes ago
antrik

Considering that a yearly production target of 20,000 has been thrown around, I’d say sales of 2,000 in a month — while no doubt disappointing — are not actually below expectations…

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
21 minutes ago