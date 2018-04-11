Greenlots Teams With Volvo For Heavy-Duty Truck Charging

20 M BY MARK KANE

It’s time to combine AC and DC charging with PV and ESS.

Volvo Trucks teams up with Greenlots in its first electric truck project in California, which was awarded $44.8 million by California Air Resources Board (CARB).

Greenlots will provide its software solution (Greenlots SKY enterprise software platform) to build a system that will optimize charging of the vehicles (AC Level 2 and 150 kW DC), solar PV and energy storage system with the goal of preventing high utility bills.

“This is the first heavy-duty fleet-charging project stemming from a significant public-private partnership with the California Air Resources Board (CARB). CARB awarded $44.8 million to the South Coast Air Quality Management District (SCAQMD) for Volvo’s Low Impact Green Heavy Transport Solutions (LIGHTS) project. As part of this groundbreaking project, Greenlots will outfit warehouses with heavy- and light-duty charging infrastructure, integrate the chargers with onsite solar PV and energy storage systems and leverage Greenlots’ charging network management software to deploy Volvo’s first electrified trucks in North America. All of the charging equipment for the project – including both Level 2 chargers and 150kW DC fast-chargers – will operate on Greenlots’ SKY™ enterprise software platform to enable seamless management of Volvo’s fleet, charging stations and energy storage systems. Volvo Trucks’ connectivity system will also be integrated to provide truck operators with a comprehensive view of their vehicles’ operational and charging readiness.”

For us, interesting is that it will be the first time when the new SAE J3068 charging standard for heavy-duty vehicles will be used in a real-world application. SAE J3068 is physically based on the European IEC 62196 (aka Type 2 or CCS Combo) and enables 3-phase AC or DC fast charging in a higher voltage range, required (and present) in North America (see Wiki). “Greenlots will work with ABB and other charging station manufacturers to provide the equipment, while partnering with Burns & McDonnell to engineer, construct and install the new EV charging stations. The project will be one of the first in North America to demonstrate a new heavy-duty vehicle charging standard, SAE J3068, in real-world applications.”

Brett Hauser, CEO of Greenlots said:

“The benefits of electrifying medium- and heavy-duty fleets are enormous, but so are the power requirements to charge these large vehicles. Our best-in-class solution offers fleet owners the lowest total cost of ownership by managing energy usage to prevent high utility bills and supplying grid operators with the tools needed to safely integrate EVs and renewables into the grid.”

Peter Voorhoeve, President of Volvo Trucks North America said: