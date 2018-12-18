Cold Weather Electric Car Tips From General Motors
More education for EV owners relate to cold weather.
As winter sets in, there’s lots of talk about EVs and cold weather. For this reason, we’ve ramped up our coverage of the topic as of late. It seems General Motors took notice, as Chevrolet sent me an email outlining some electric vehicle cold weather tips.
The email came via Chevrolet’s Katie Minter, who’s an assistant manager at one of our local Chevrolet dealerships. She begins by saying she knows we’re well aware of the issues regarding electric vehicles in cold weather. Most importantly, she stresses that when temperatures drop, extra energy is needed. This energy is required to heat the car, the cabin, the battery, etc. Hence, less range. Seems obvious, right?
While we know this, and the vast majority of our seasoned readers are aware, Minter reiterated something that we constantly share. Our job as EV owners is to help educate others and push adoption. We’ve had some complaints lately when we’ve published more elementary posts that are geared for EV education. Yes, we know that our direct audience is well aware of this stuff. But, if only our direct audience supports and understands EVs, we’re not doing our job. At any rate, Minter shared the following information:
Electric Vehicle Cold Weather Tips from Chevrolet
- Smart Cabin Heating: Precondition while plugged in, and take advantage of the power of the grid to heat the cabin and the battery prior to driving. Using energy from the grid to warm the cabin allows you to reserve stored battery energy for driving. Using a 240V charger provides the maximum benefit.
- Keeping Warm on the Road: If equipped, use the heated seats and heated steering wheel to keep warm instead of the heater. It takes less of the vehicle’s energy to heat your body through the seat than heating the entire cabin.
- Tire Pressure makes a Difference: As the outside temperature drops, so does the air pressure in your tires. Check the pressure in all four tires and add more air if needed. Check the tire pressure in the morning when the tires are cold. Properly inflated tires can help improve electric range and fuel economy.
We’re confident you have a much longer list to share. Please, help us get this information in front on new EV adopters. Add your knowledge to the comment section below.
You should listen to GM talking about all the evs they will come out with, while driving.
All that ‘Hot Air’, should warm you up a bit, though it always leaves me cold.
Because the number of EV models Tesla has released dwarfs everyone else, right? All 4 of them.
Who said anything about Tesla? (hint: you and only you did).
Or you could just buy a Bolt today. We are coming up on our second winter driving what is still the only under $40K, 200 plus mile EV, available in every state. That is 16 months and 17K miles of no gas, no oil changes, no problems.
It’s closer to 30k than 40k even before credits are considered, in US.
Tire pressure is critical. I usually over-inflate a few pounds during long stretches of freezing and colder weather. Keep cabin heat to a minimum. 60f, 62f & 65f feel comfortable, even toasty in sub 30f temps. Pre-heating is also good when NOT plugged in. Again, getting into a car that’s 60f feels awesome after crossing a 25f degree parking lot with a 20f or lower wind chill.
I would like to see some good, scientifically measured data on just how big the range hit is from the heater. Yes, it’s more than the range hit from the heated seats and steering wheel, but it makes me nervous when the wider public starts hearing folklore about how the effect of the heater “cuts into range”, which becomes “the heater saps range”, which becomes “you can’t run the heater in the winter in an EV”. Our 2012 Leaf had resistive heating, and when we replaced it with a 2014, everyone said our worries were over, since we had a heat pump.
What would be useful would be a comparison between the range reduction from winter heating in an EV versus the mileage reduction from summer air conditioning in an ICE, converted to the same units. If the EV is the same or better, we could legitimately say that “it’s no worse than running your air conditioner in the summer”, which is a concept everyone has had experience with.
The problem with that is the answer will vary significantly depending on where you live. Assuming a “comfort level” of around 20-25 degrees C AC is realistically only going to have to deal with an additional 15 degrees of heat (up to 40C), but a heater has to deal with anything from 15 degrees of cold (down to around 5C) to 60 degrees (-40C).
The issue is also less an efficiency thing (what you would be directly calculating), but a range thing. EV’s generally have a range of 150-300 miles in the warm, but you’re average ICE will usually have a range of at least 400 miles, so even if the efficiency was twice as bad for AC as heat even in somewhere like California (lots of AC, not much heat) range is still likely to take a larger % hit in an EV than an ICE.
Use a low-weight motor oil to reduce friction in the cold.
All kidding aside, I recommend charging the car to full as close to departure as possible. This warms the battery more than the battery heater alone.