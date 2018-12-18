Cold Weather Electric Car Tips From General Motors

3 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

More education for EV owners relate to cold weather.

As winter sets in, there’s lots of talk about EVs and cold weather. For this reason, we’ve ramped up our coverage of the topic as of late. It seems General Motors took notice, as Chevrolet sent me an email outlining some electric vehicle cold weather tips.

The email came via Chevrolet’s Katie Minter, who’s an assistant manager at one of our local Chevrolet dealerships. She begins by saying she knows we’re well aware of the issues regarding electric vehicles in cold weather. Most importantly, she stresses that when temperatures drop, extra energy is needed. This energy is required to heat the car, the cabin, the battery, etc. Hence, less range. Seems obvious, right?

While we know this, and the vast majority of our seasoned readers are aware, Minter reiterated something that we constantly share. Our job as EV owners is to help educate others and push adoption. We’ve had some complaints lately when we’ve published more elementary posts that are geared for EV education. Yes, we know that our direct audience is well aware of this stuff. But, if only our direct audience supports and understands EVs, we’re not doing our job. At any rate, Minter shared the following information:

Electric Vehicle Cold Weather Tips from Chevrolet

Smart Cabin Heating: Precondition while plugged in, and take advantage of the power of the grid to heat the cabin and the battery prior to driving. Using energy from the grid to warm the cabin allows you to reserve stored battery energy for driving. Using a 240V charger provides the maximum benefit. Keeping Warm on the Road: If equipped, use the heated seats and heated steering wheel to keep warm instead of the heater. It takes less of the vehicle’s energy to heat your body through the seat than heating the entire cabin. Tire Pressure makes a Difference: As the outside temperature drops, so does the air pressure in your tires. Check the pressure in all four tires and add more air if needed. Check the tire pressure in the morning when the tires are cold. Properly inflated tires can help improve electric range and fuel economy.

We’re confident you have a much longer list to share. Please, help us get this information in front on new EV adopters. Add your knowledge to the comment section below.