1 H BY ZAC ESTRADA

An electric revolution may not spell doom for the internal combustion engine after all

While some governments are setting goals to shift entirely away from fossil-fueled cars in the coming years, the lack of motivation from the United States could mean that many new cars will be fueled by gasoline for the foreseeable future.

Gasoline-powered vehicles are estimated to make up 69 percent of new cars in 2030, according to a report from LMC Automotive. Norway, France and the United Kingdom have all put forward plans to ban vehicles with internal combustion engines no later than 2050, as well as major cities such as Athens, Madrid and Mexico City.

While 95 percent of the passenger vehicles and light trucks sold globally last year were powered by fossil fuels, LMC projects that figure to drop slightly to 92 percent in 2019. And even by 2030, the study projects that more than half of the new cars sold will still be powered by fossil fuels. Most of the inroads for alternative energy vehicles will be on the back of China‘s new car market, as regulations have incentivized electric vehicle adoption there. It’s estimated just 48 percent of new vehicles there will be powered by an internal combustion engine by 2030.

So far, California is the only U.S. state to show any movement towards considering a similar ban, but such a move would most likely be fought down by federal legislators and courts. And consumer interest in alternative energy vehicles isn’t exactly booming at the moment given that fuel prices in the U.S. are still well below historic highs (as evidenced by booming truck and SUV sales). More vehicle choices will spark incremental interest in electrics, but it’s more apparent it will take decisive government action to speed up EV adoption in the States.

Source: LMC Automotive