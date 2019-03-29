  1. Home
Charging Tesla

BY ZAC ESTRADA

An electric revolution may not spell doom for the internal combustion engine after all

While some governments are setting goals to shift entirely away from fossil-fueled cars in the coming years, the lack of motivation from the United States could mean that many new cars will be fueled by gasoline for the foreseeable future.

Gasoline-powered vehicles are estimated to make up 69 percent of new cars in 2030, according to a report from LMC Automotive. Norway, France and the United Kingdom have all put forward plans to ban vehicles with internal combustion engines no later than 2050, as well as major cities such as Athens, Madrid and Mexico City.

While 95 percent of the passenger vehicles and light trucks sold globally last year were powered by fossil fuels, LMC projects that figure to drop slightly to 92 percent in 2019. And even by 2030, the study projects that more than half of the new cars sold will still be powered by fossil fuels. Most of the inroads for alternative energy vehicles will be on the back of China‘s new car market, as regulations have incentivized electric vehicle adoption there. It’s estimated just 48 percent of new vehicles there will be powered by an internal combustion engine by 2030.

So far, California is the only U.S. state to show any movement towards considering a similar ban, but such a move would most likely be fought down by federal legislators and courts. And consumer interest in alternative energy vehicles isn’t exactly booming at the moment given that fuel prices in the U.S. are still well below historic highs (as evidenced by booming truck and SUV sales). More vehicle choices will spark incremental interest in electrics, but it’s more apparent it will take decisive government action to speed up EV adoption in the States.

Source: LMC Automotive

Leave a Reply

11 Comments on "Study: Unfortunately Gas Will Still Power Most New U.S. Vehicles In 2030"

newest oldest most voted
James

Oh boy!

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
(⌐■_■) Trollnonymous

LAMO, I think everyone knows massive change wasn’t going to be overnight.
Overnight being 20 years.
【ツ】

56 minutes ago
56 minutes ago
Arpe

“Gasoline-powered vehicles are estimated to make up 69 percent of new cars in 2030, according to a report from LMC Automotive. ”
Who payed them to lie?

Noone in their right mind would think that EVs only make up 31% of NEW car sales in 2030. My geuss is that EVs will make up between 70-80% and some placed above 90%.

56 minutes ago
56 minutes ago
Rightofthepeople

In Norway? Absolutely! In the world? Maybe. In the USA? Probably not. 70% of US sales by 2030 would be nothing short of miraculous given the price of gas and lack of political will to drive that change.

But even if this report is correct, it’s a huge change! Right now plugins make up about 2% of new vehicle sales in the US. This report suggest they will make up 31% in just 11 years, and that is huge growth! Focus on the positive. Rome wasn’t built in a day.

49 minutes ago
49 minutes ago
agzand

This is reasonable, I don’t think in 10 years pure electric cars will be more than 30%-40% of the market. Another 20%-30% will be different variations of hybrid/plug-in hybrid. 30% to 40% will be regular ICE. This is still a big step forward from current situation though.

The main reason is that in a few years various incentives for EVs will go away, so they will still be more expensive than ICE cars. Right now the incentives cover most of the battery cost (around $10,000). So it is unlikely that cheaper batteries can overcome phase out of subsidies. However, I think most of the high-end cars, where cost is not a major factor, will be EVs, due to better NVH characteristics.

45 minutes ago
45 minutes ago
James
Original James) Oh boy! I will completely disagree with Norway’s LMC and Zac on this one. Why? Because for too long there has been a mindset amongst environmentally-minded people and EVangelists alike that EV adoption cannot get it’s legs unless governments step in. Socialist thought has dominated those that seek EV charging infrastructure buildout as well. Yet the world’s best, largest and most used fast charging network (Tesla Supercharger Network) has come to pass without government regulation, mandates or taxation. Governments tend to be very inefficient when instigating programs. They also feel forced upon the citizenry, as often a large chunk of those peoples did not vote or opt into the plan. Gas ( petrol ) fueling stations grew organically in proportion to the need at hand. Electric car charging stations, both Lvl II and III cost much less than gasoline stations or hydrogen fuel outlets. The growth of EV adoption on the West and East coasts of the USA are indicators of just how fast BEVs can compete and eventually dominate the market. The Tesla success story is limited by just how fast the company can tool and build facilities to build more affordable and popular products – like… Read more »
41 minutes ago
41 minutes ago
Electric Soul

I would personally love a 250 mile range EV, even though it would still be a compromise vehicle on about 6 days a year (road trips). Others I think will not be willing to buy a car that appears “less than” what they are used to (gas tanks good for 350+ miles of range, 5 minute ubiquitous fill ups), even though you and I know the other benefits more than make up for these minor disadvantages.
Of course, on the other hand, my flip phone had a much much longer battery life than my smart phone, and i definitely wouldn’t go back.

23 minutes ago
23 minutes ago
rune

(the luxury feel of burning fossil fuel on a dying planet)

37 minutes ago
37 minutes ago
SZ

I think this report does miss one major factor. EVs are just so much more enjoyable to drive. If just one company other then Tesla can find the will to make 500k worth of EVs people like the look of then the shift will be faster. Fleets and trucks will go EV faster for the major cost savings alone.

20 minutes ago
20 minutes ago
Richard.

Let’s hope the rest of the world is not as stupid !

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
11 minutes ago
James
(Original James) These changes tend to ramp up slowly to a tipping point. Once that day arrives – the ICE-engined personal automobile is done for. Also non-electric buses and taxis. The commercial truck market will come fast too. Why? Just like the Airbus A380 is getting axed because the industry realized fuel efficient airplanes brought higher profits – commercial trucking firms will see how much they will save by replacing diesel fuel with electrons. In order for a tipping point to be reached in the auto industry, consumers must see the obvious advantages to them with a new kind of car. Tesla points out how fast, efficient, exciting, clean and low maintenance EVs can be. Problem is – they are too expensive. Once a major player ( It seems Volkswagen will be the one ) decides to corner the market in $30,000 EV sedans and $35,000 EV crossovers, the rest of the industry must compete or die. This happened with smartphones and it will happen nearly as fast with affordable EVs. The ICE cars will sit on dealer lots collecting dust. Those that opted in to build 100,000s of BEVs rather than the paltry 20,000 automakers like Hyundai/KIA, GM, BMW,… Read more »
2 minutes ago
2 minutes ago