Study: Unfortunately Gas Will Still Power Most New U.S. Vehicles In 2030
An electric revolution may not spell doom for the internal combustion engine after all
While some governments are setting goals to shift entirely away from fossil-fueled cars in the coming years, the lack of motivation from the United States could mean that many new cars will be fueled by gasoline for the foreseeable future.
Gasoline-powered vehicles are estimated to make up 69 percent of new cars in 2030, according to a report from LMC Automotive. Norway, France and the United Kingdom have all put forward plans to ban vehicles with internal combustion engines no later than 2050, as well as major cities such as Athens, Madrid and Mexico City.
While 95 percent of the passenger vehicles and light trucks sold globally last year were powered by fossil fuels, LMC projects that figure to drop slightly to 92 percent in 2019. And even by 2030, the study projects that more than half of the new cars sold will still be powered by fossil fuels. Most of the inroads for alternative energy vehicles will be on the back of China‘s new car market, as regulations have incentivized electric vehicle adoption there. It’s estimated just 48 percent of new vehicles there will be powered by an internal combustion engine by 2030.
So far, California is the only U.S. state to show any movement towards considering a similar ban, but such a move would most likely be fought down by federal legislators and courts. And consumer interest in alternative energy vehicles isn’t exactly booming at the moment given that fuel prices in the U.S. are still well below historic highs (as evidenced by booming truck and SUV sales). More vehicle choices will spark incremental interest in electrics, but it’s more apparent it will take decisive government action to speed up EV adoption in the States.
11 Comments on "Study: Unfortunately Gas Will Still Power Most New U.S. Vehicles In 2030"
LAMO, I think everyone knows massive change wasn’t going to be overnight.
Overnight being 20 years.
“Gasoline-powered vehicles are estimated to make up 69 percent of new cars in 2030, according to a report from LMC Automotive. ”
Who payed them to lie?
Noone in their right mind would think that EVs only make up 31% of NEW car sales in 2030. My geuss is that EVs will make up between 70-80% and some placed above 90%.
In Norway? Absolutely! In the world? Maybe. In the USA? Probably not. 70% of US sales by 2030 would be nothing short of miraculous given the price of gas and lack of political will to drive that change.
But even if this report is correct, it’s a huge change! Right now plugins make up about 2% of new vehicle sales in the US. This report suggest they will make up 31% in just 11 years, and that is huge growth! Focus on the positive. Rome wasn’t built in a day.
This is reasonable, I don’t think in 10 years pure electric cars will be more than 30%-40% of the market. Another 20%-30% will be different variations of hybrid/plug-in hybrid. 30% to 40% will be regular ICE. This is still a big step forward from current situation though.
The main reason is that in a few years various incentives for EVs will go away, so they will still be more expensive than ICE cars. Right now the incentives cover most of the battery cost (around $10,000). So it is unlikely that cheaper batteries can overcome phase out of subsidies. However, I think most of the high-end cars, where cost is not a major factor, will be EVs, due to better NVH characteristics.
I would personally love a 250 mile range EV, even though it would still be a compromise vehicle on about 6 days a year (road trips). Others I think will not be willing to buy a car that appears “less than” what they are used to (gas tanks good for 350+ miles of range, 5 minute ubiquitous fill ups), even though you and I know the other benefits more than make up for these minor disadvantages.
Of course, on the other hand, my flip phone had a much much longer battery life than my smart phone, and i definitely wouldn’t go back.
(the luxury feel of burning fossil fuel on a dying planet)
I think this report does miss one major factor. EVs are just so much more enjoyable to drive. If just one company other then Tesla can find the will to make 500k worth of EVs people like the look of then the shift will be faster. Fleets and trucks will go EV faster for the major cost savings alone.
Let’s hope the rest of the world is not as stupid !