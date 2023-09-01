InsideEVs is proud to present the one hundred and seventy-sixth regular episode of its weekly podcast. Available on the InsideEVs YouTube channel and all major podcast platforms – Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio, and Tune In. We also stream the show live on Facebook, Twitch, Twitter, and YouTube on Friday at 9:30 AM EST.

Appearing on this episode are Jeff Perez, Managing Editor of Motor1, InsideEVs contributor Kevin Williams, Laycee “Miss GoElectric,” an insightful veteran of the InsideEVs Podcast and her own media empire, and Hazel Southwell who has been doing science-y deep thinking and reporting for outlets ranging from ESPN to Ars Technica.

This week we will discuss the impact of fast charging versus slow charging and the relation to battery degradation. Of course we will discuss the debut of the new Tesla Model 3. We'll also highlight some recent Tesla price cuts and discuss Elon Musk's demonstration of FSD V12. Additional Fisker Pear info will be covered, as well as our first drive of the dual-motor Rivian R1T.

Subscribe to the InsideEVs YouTube channel and tap the bell icon to stay up to date with all of our new videos and podcasts.