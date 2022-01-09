Popular YouTube channel Gold Pony reviews a ton of cars and SUVs. In fact, he's posted a whopping five new video vehicle reviews over the past two weeks, including the video above about the Tesla Model Y Long Range. However, while he's had a chance to review multiple electric cars, he's actually never spent time with a Tesla.

Gold Pony recently test drove the Nissan Leaf and the Mercedes-Benz EQS. In addition, many months ago, he published review videos on both the Ford Mustang Mach-E and Volkswagen ID.4, so he has experienced some true Tesla Model Y rivals. Interestingly, Gold Pony – whose real name is Andrew – calls the Tesla crossover "The electric SUV benchmark!"

The above statement could mean that the Model Y is the SUV to rule them all. On the other hand, Andrew could simply be stating that all other electric SUV manufacturers are taking cues from Tesla. Or, perhaps he means if they're not following the Model Y's lead, they should be. At any rate, he Gold Pony writes:

"In this video, I'll go for a test drive & completely review the NEW 2022 Tesla Model Y! I'll test out acceleration, braking, steering feel, cargo space, rear legroom, sound system & much more!"

The video above caught our attention since we were interested in learning what Andrew meant by "electric SUV benchmark." However, we were also eager to see what he thought of his very first time reviewing a Tesla. Honestly, this could go either way.

Andrew could be completely enamored with the electric crossover for several obvious reasons – range, acceleration, ease of use, Supercharger network, passenger and cargo space – or he could be put off by its lack of buttons and knobs, potential build quality issues, and arguably "weird" overall design language.

There are plenty of details that make the video worth the time it takes to watch, though we will share a few of Andrew's overall impressions with you. Not surprisingly, he loves the Model Y's instant acceleration, excellent traction, agile handling, on-point technology, impressive range, and top-notch safety ratings.

On the flip side, Andrew says that Model Y's ride is a bit stiff, especially compared to other vehicles in the same price range. He admits that the ride wasn't too firm to be an issue for him, though an adaptive suspension option would be nice.