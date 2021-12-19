As you're likely aware, the all-new Rivian R1T is the winner of MotorTrend's 2022 Truck of the Year award. The electric pickup truck is the first EV to win the award, which is pretty epic since Rivian is a startup automaker with no real track record, and it hasn't yet delivered very many vehicles.

Not only is the R1T MotorTrend's first EV to win the award, but also the first electric pickup truck to officially launch in the States, well ahead of most rivals. That said, General Motors just joined the club as it started deliveries of the GMC Hummer EV, which is an electric pickup truck as well.

Following up on its historic award announcement, MotorTrend has provided the above video review and buyer's guide related to the Rivian R1T. While folks who follow sites like InsideEVs may have plenty of information about the R1T, that's simply not the case with the masses.

As electric vehicles begin to gain popularity, the average Joe or Jane will certainly have plenty of questions. Moreover, even people very familiar with Rivian and electric cars, in general, may wish for all the specific details in one place, which can prove quite helpful if they're trying to decide if they should buy the R1T electric truck.

MotorTrend covers the R1T's design, interior, technology, performance, safety, and price. However, arguably most important is the publication's assessment of whether or not you should consider buying the R1T.

Check out the various chapters and timestamps below to navigate through the video above. Then, let us know if you'd consider buying the Rivian R1T. If not, which EVs are you considering? Leave us your thoughts in the comment section below.

