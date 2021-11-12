The entry-level Tesla Model 3 RWD is now available with more equipment as standard.
The base version now includes the heated steering wheel and heated rear seats (all), which previously required an optional in-app purchase, according to TeslaNorth.
It means that all Tesla Model 3 and Model Y versions are now equipped with the heated steering wheel and heated rear seats. Finally, some good news after all those price increases, right?
Let's take a look at the interior features of the Tesla Model 3 RWD:
- Audio and Media
Upgraded audio – immersive sound
Music and media over Bluetooth®
USB-A port in the glovebox with a 128GB portable storage device included
- Comfort
Power adjustable heated front seats
Heated front and rear seats
Heated steering wheel
Tinted glass roof with ultraviolet and infrared protection
- Convenience
Power folding, auto-dimming, heated side mirrors
Custom driver profiles
Center console with storage, 4 USB-C ports and wireless charging for 2 smartphones
- Premium Connectivity, 30 days complimentary
Live traffic visualization
Satellite-View Maps
Video Streaming, allowing access to content from Netflix, Hulu, Youtube, Twitch, and more
Caraoke
Music Streaming
Internet Browser
*New features that become available after delivery may be subject to additional charges.
The $6,000 more expensive Tesla Model 3 LR AWD has more range, more power, all-wheel-drive and gets also:
- Premium audio – 14 speakers, 1 subwoofer, 2 amps, and immersive sound
- Interior floor mats
- LED fog lamps
Tesla prices
|Model
|Base Price
|Dest. Charge
|Tax Credit
|Effective Price
|2021 Tesla Model 3 RWD 18"
|$44,990
|+$1,200
|N/A
|$46,190
|2021 Tesla Model 3 RWD 19"
|$46,490
|+$1,200
|N/A
|$47,690
|2021 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD 18"
|$50,990
|+$1,200
|N/A
|$52,190
|2021 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD 19"
|$52,490
|+$1,200
|N/A
|$53,690
|2021 Tesla Model 3 Perf. LR AWD 20"
|$58,990
|+$1,200
|N/A
|$60,190
Tesla EVs basic specs
|Model
|Drive
|Battery
(kWh)
|EPA
Range
|0-60
mph
(sec)
|Top
Speed
|2021 Tesla Model 3 RWD 18"
|RWD
|60*
|272 mi*
(438 km)
|5.8
|140 mph
(225 km/h)
|2021 Tesla Model 3 RWD 19"
|RWD
|60*
|267 mi*
(430 km)
|5.8
|140 mph
(225 km/h)
|2021 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD 18"
|AWD
|80*
|358 mi*
(576 km)
|4.2
|145 mph
(233 km/h)
|2021 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD 19"
|AWD
|80*
|334 mi*
(537 km)
|4.2
|145 mph
(233 km/h)
|2021 Tesla Model 3 Perf. LR AWD 20"
|AWD
|80*
|315 mi
(507 km)
|3.1
|162 mph
(261 km/h)
