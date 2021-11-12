The entry-level Tesla Model 3 RWD is now available with more equipment as standard.

The base version now includes the heated steering wheel and heated rear seats (all), which previously required an optional in-app purchase, according to TeslaNorth.

It means that all Tesla Model 3 and Model Y versions are now equipped with the heated steering wheel and heated rear seats. Finally, some good news after all those price increases, right?

Let's take a look at the interior features of the Tesla Model 3 RWD:

Audio and Media

Upgraded audio – immersive sound

Music and media over Bluetooth®

USB-A port in the glovebox with a 128GB portable storage device included

Power adjustable heated front seats

Heated front and rear seats

Heated steering wheel

Tinted glass roof with ultraviolet and infrared protection

Power folding, auto-dimming, heated side mirrors

Custom driver profiles

Center console with storage, 4 USB-C ports and wireless charging for 2 smartphones

Live traffic visualization

Satellite-View Maps

Video Streaming, allowing access to content from Netflix, Hulu, Youtube, Twitch, and more

Caraoke

Music Streaming

Internet Browser

*New features that become available after delivery may be subject to additional charges.

The $6,000 more expensive Tesla Model 3 LR AWD has more range, more power, all-wheel-drive and gets also:

Premium audio – 14 speakers, 1 subwoofer, 2 amps, and immersive sound

Interior floor mats

LED fog lamps

Tesla prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2021 Tesla Model 3 RWD 18" $44,990 +$1,200 N/A $46,190 2021 Tesla Model 3 RWD 19" $46,490 +$1,200 N/A $47,690 2021 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD 18" $50,990 +$1,200 N/A $52,190 2021 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD 19" $52,490 +$1,200 N/A $53,690 2021 Tesla Model 3 Perf. LR AWD 20" $58,990 +$1,200 N/A $60,190

