The entry-level Tesla Model 3 RWD is now available with more equipment as standard.

The base version now includes the heated steering wheel and heated rear seats (all), which previously required an optional in-app purchase, according to TeslaNorth.

It means that all Tesla Model 3 and Model Y versions are now equipped with the heated steering wheel and heated rear seats. Finally, some good news after all those price increases, right?

Tesla Model 3 interior
Let's take a look at the interior features of the Tesla Model 3 RWD:

  • Audio and Media
    Upgraded audio – immersive sound
    Music and media over Bluetooth®
    USB-A port in the glovebox with a 128GB portable storage device included
  • Comfort
    Power adjustable heated front seats
    Heated front and rear seats
    Heated steering wheel
    Tinted glass roof with ultraviolet and infrared protection
  • Convenience
    Power folding, auto-dimming, heated side mirrors
    Custom driver profiles
    Center console with storage, 4 USB-C ports and wireless charging for 2 smartphones
  • Premium Connectivity, 30 days complimentary
    Live traffic visualization
    Satellite-View Maps
    Video Streaming, allowing access to content from Netflix, Hulu, Youtube, Twitch, and more
    Caraoke
    Music Streaming
    Internet Browser
    *New features that become available after delivery may be subject to additional charges.

The $6,000 more expensive Tesla Model 3 LR AWD has more range, more power, all-wheel-drive and gets also:

  • Premium audio – 14 speakers, 1 subwoofer, 2 amps, and immersive sound
  • Interior floor mats
  • LED fog lamps

Tesla prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price
2021 Tesla Model 3 RWD 18" $44,990 +$1,200 N/A $46,190
2021 Tesla Model 3 RWD 19" $46,490 +$1,200 N/A $47,690
2021 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD 18" $50,990 +$1,200 N/A $52,190
2021 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD 19" $52,490 +$1,200 N/A $53,690
2021 Tesla Model 3 Perf. LR AWD 20" $58,990 +$1,200 N/A $60,190

Tesla EVs basic specs

Model Drive Battery
(kWh)		 EPA
Range		 0-60
mph
(sec)		 Top
Speed
2021 Tesla Model 3 RWD 18" RWD 60* 272 mi*
(438 km)		 5.8 140 mph
(225 km/h)
2021 Tesla Model 3 RWD 19" RWD 60* 267 mi*
(430 km)		 5.8 140 mph
(225 km/h)
2021 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD 18" AWD 80* 358 mi*
(576 km)		 4.2 145 mph
(233 km/h)
2021 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD 19" AWD 80* 334 mi*
(537 km)		 4.2 145 mph
(233 km/h)
2021 Tesla Model 3 Perf. LR AWD 20" AWD 80* 315 mi
(507 km)		 3.1 162 mph
(261 km/h)

