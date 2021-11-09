Richard Truett, a journalist covering technology for Automotive News, was lucky to drive three new or upcoming EVs over the past few weeks. However, it was after his first drive of the Lucid Air that he wrote an article admitting that EV adoption is going to happen much quicker than "skeptics and analysts" are predicting.

Truett isn't the only automotive journalist who was blown away by the Lucid Air, and it wasn't long ago that many people were predicting Lucid's demise. This is likely due to the number of electric vehicle startups that have failed over the years. However, Lucid has started delivering the ultra-luxurious high-performance sedan, and it's really hard to find fault with the car, aside from perhaps its high price tag. Truett writes:

"After testing a third new electric vehicle in as many weeks, I am more convinced than ever that EV adoption has the potential to happen much faster than skeptics and analysts believe." "These vehicles feel like the natural evolution of the automobile. For more than a century, engineers have been working to make the car smoother, quieter, more efficient and easier on the environment. EVs accomplish all that with one, perhaps unexpected, twist: They are incredibly fun and engaging to drive."

In addition to the Lucid Air's incredibly quiet operation, Truett says it arguably sets the standard for handling, the strong regenerative braking system makes one-pedal driving seamless, the interior and exterior design are handsome, the materials are of the utmost quality, and the infotainment features are easy to see and simple to use.

He says the Tesla Model S hasn't really had any true competition to date, but the Air just might change that. The Lucid electric sedan is the first EV Truett has driven that has allowed him to settle in right away and just drive it, rather than need to be "a computer programmer to operate basic functions."

Of course, Truett also references the Air's impressive acceleration, responsive steering, and first-rate driving dynamics. He points out that EVs, in general, are able to accomplish modern marvels of engineering that automakers have been striving to solve for years, while proving to be "incredibly fun and engaging to drive."

Despite Truett's love for the Lucid Air, he says automakers still have a lot of work to do when it comes to electric cars. He concludes: