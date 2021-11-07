GMC has brought to the 2021 SEMA Show in Las Vegas several electric Hummers, starting with the GMC Hummer EV pickup, GMC Hummer EV SUV, an off-road racing version for the Extreme E series, as well as another GMC Hummer EV pickup with a lot of accessories.

Let's take a look at each of those vehicles one after another with DriveItOut.

The GMC Hummer EV pickup with accessories (see detailed announcement here) was equipped with a tent for a proper overlanding experience.

It was not a show vehicle, but a fully functioning prototype, spotted at the show:

And here are couple more videos from the show:

The market launch of the GMC Hummer EV is scheduled for the end of this year and we are eager to test them as soon as possible.

Here is some brief info about both electric Hummers, but let's not forget that more regular electric pickups are coming too.

GMC Hummer EV pickup:

Edition 1 (Fall 2021): $112,595 (MSRP) - reservations full

range of 350+ miles (563+ km)

range of 350+ miles (563+ km) 3X (Fall 2022): $99,995 (MSRP)

range of 300+ miles (483+ km)

range of 300+ miles (483+ km) 2X (Spring 2023): $89,995 (MSRP)

range of 300+ miles (483+ km)

range of 300+ miles (483+ km) 2 (Spring 2024): $79,995 (MSRP)

range of 250+ miles (402+ km)

GMC Hummer EV SUV: