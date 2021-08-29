The Electric Man has been keeping his eyes on Tesla Model Y build quality and fit and finish for many months. He doesn't simply look at one random car, but rather, he travels to a Tesla Service Center, car delivery center, or a showroom to take a look at a consistent list of aspects related to multiple cars.

As you may remember, the Tesla Model 3 had early issues with build quality, but Tesla was able to make the necessary improvements. Today, we don't hear much about issues with Model 3 fit and finish. Now, most accounts of Tesla's build quality concerns are related to the Model Y crossover.

Some folks will tell you that Tesla's vehicles have terrible fit and finish. Others claim that the worst quality issues are on just a handful of vehicles, though images and information about those vehicles gets shared around to make people assume all Tesla vehicles suffer from poor build quality.

We can probably agree that there's no way every single Tesla suffers from horrible fit and finish. We can also probably agree that there are certainly Model Y's with subpar build quality. It's probably safest to say that Tesla has inconsistencies related to build quality, and while some cars may suffer from fit and finish issues that are worse than those seen in other brand's vehicles, there are other brands that have inconsistencies with build quality as well.

One of the most important questions here is whether or not the Model Y has build quality issues across the entire fleet. Moreover, do any Model Y's exist with excellent fit and finish? Is Tesla doing anything to address the issues, and if so, are its efforts working? We honestly don't have concrete answers to these questions, but our readers could certainly aim to provide some answers based on their experiences.

With that said, we continue to encourage future Tesla owners to make sure to look over their cars carefully before taking delivery. If the car isn't up to your standards, don't accept it. It seems since demand for Tesla's cars is so high, and people have to wait so long to take delivery, some may be accepting vehicles with fit and finish that would be considered unacceptable by many people's standards.

Check out The Electric Man's video for his most recent assessment of Model Y fit and finish. Then, start a conversation in our comment section and let us know what you think. Can the Tesla owners in our audience provide any insight?