What makes one Tesla Model S Plaid video review better than another? It really depends on what you're looking for. However, after watching way too many, we get burned out. There's really only so much you can say, reveal, share, and show off before one video just starts to blend in with all the rest. However, this latest Model S review from Ryan Shaw is a true cut above much of the competition.

A few months ago, Shaw produced and published a Model S Plaid "first impressions" video, as well as a "hands-on" overview. Both were well done, as expected. This latest Plaid video from Shaw is essentially the follow-up to those videos, though it's longer, much more in-depth, and most importantly, a lot of fun to watch.

Interestingly, like just about all of us, Shaw doesn't actually own a Model S Plaid. Instead, he rented the Tesla from Turo for a few days. During that time, he got to take people on rides and put together a thorough review of the car, complete with details about features, driving impressions, some awkward things about the car, build quality issues, and more.

Shaw is impressed with the car as a whole, which is basically what we've heard from just about everyone. He plans to buy one eventually, but he's not happy about the fact that he's now seen three Model S Plaid sedans with significant issues.

He talks about one of the worst Tesla paint jobs he's ever seen, exposed screws behind the side mirrors, and a loose button on the rear hatch, just to name a few. Shaw makes it clear that while first runs of new cars often have some issues, especially if they're Tesla vehicles, no car should be delivered in such condition. When we're talking about a $130,000, it's just outright unacceptable.

Check out Shaw's Model S Plaid review and let us know what you think. Do you have a favorite Model S Plaid video review? Perhaps there's one we should add to our list to cover. Marques Brownlee's (MKBHD) review was well worth watching. We were also pleasantly surprised by Doug DeMuro's reactions to the Plaid's ridiculous acceleration, which you can check out by following the related link above.