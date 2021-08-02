We have a thing for female car reviews, and especially those that cover electric vehicles. Why? Because they are few and far between, and that needs to change. Fewer women than men own EVs, and that needs to change, too.

This latest Volkswagen ID.4 review comes to us from our friend Miss GoElectric. Not only is she an outstanding new influencer in the electric car review space, but she's also in Michigan. We should remind you, some of us at InsideEVs also have a thing for Michigan. Not enough people in The Great Lakes State own an EV, and that needs to change as well.

With all of that said, we'll leave you right to it. Watch the video and share it with all your friends, and especially your moms, sisters, daughters, and anyone you know who lives in Michigan. Let's work together to encourage the masses to consider EV adoption.

The ID.4 is a compelling EV in many ways, and it's relatively affordable. Throw in a $7,500 federal EV tax credit and you can get into one of these Volkswagen electric crossovers for less than most rival electric SUVs, as well as some competing gas-powered SUVs.

To help you navigate the video and focus on what's more important to you, Miss GoElectric provides the following list of topics and timestamps:

00:00-00:54 Intro

00:54-03:15 ID.4 Specifications Overview

03:15-05:58 Interior: Comfort & Materials

05:58-08:36 Interior: Technology & Infotainment

08:36-09:55 Performance Remarks, Drive Modes, Regen

09:55-10:28 Overall Thoughts, Winter Concerns

10:28-10:47 ID.4 Size Comparison

10:47-11:18 Cargo Space - Utility

11:18-12:05 Closing Remarks

Once you've had a chance to watch the video, please let us know what you think of the ID.4 electric SUV. What do you like? What would you change? Do you think it will sell well on our shores? Is there anything you think makes the ID.4 especially girlfriend, mom, or sister-friendly? Perhaps we should ask Kyle Conner.