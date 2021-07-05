Just the other day, we shared The Pollard Family's first drives in the Tesla Model S Plaid, and wow were they amusing. It seems reactions to first drives in any Tesla model seem to get lots of attention, but the Model S Plaid takes it to the next level.

We called the Pollards an "average" family, and we got a bit of pushback. We never said they weren't wealthy. Rather, the point was it wasn't some racecar drivers taking the Plaid to the track, or some young kids street racing. Instead, it was an American family simply enjoying their new car and sharing it with the world.

Sometimes, seeing a review of a car from the perspective of an amateur family rather than an automotive review outlet is very insightful. Just as much as the Pollards are an "average" family in many ways, the people watching the video for details, and especially those who may be planning to buy the Plaid, are likely in a similar position. For those who don't want to – or can't – drop $130,000 on a new car, the refreshed Model S Long Range is nearly the same car, albeit $50,000 less at signing.

The Pollards have also released an actual review of the car. While the previous video focused mostly on driving reactions, the video above goes over the car in more detail. The family says they're impressed with the car's unreal tech. When a car like the Model S Plaid comes to market, it's easy to forget about or glance over all of its features, roominess, and practicality since everyone's just talking about its performance.

If you're not a fan of this "average" family, no worries. We've also provided another excellent review below. It covers everything about the car in great detail. This way, you can get some different perspectives and opinions about the new Model S. The producer, Shannon Wong, traded in his 2018 Tesla Model S P100D for the 2021 Tesla Model S Plaid. The topics and timestamps are as follows:

0:01 Introduction

0:10 Comparison of 2018 Model S P100D v 2021 Model S Plaid

1:36 Driver’s cockpit view

1:45 Fastest production car by acceleration and ¼ time.

2:12 Drive comfort and performance

2:33 Introduction to drag-strip-mode in preparation for 0-60 mph launch

4:06 The Yoke steering wheel

5:53 The air conditioning system

6:33 Plaid mode 0-60 mph launch acceleration #1

8:29 Plaid mode 0-60 mph acceleration launch #2

9:15 Back-up camera view for parking

9:36 Maximum driving range

9:45 Front seating area – driver’s side view

10:00 Back (rear) seat functionality

11:38 Read Trunk area

12:00 Front interior passenger view

12:32 Rear interior passenger view

12:46 Frunk overview

13:00 Main screen control panel user interface

14:48 Camera system overview

15:40 Green traffic light chime

16:30 Autopilot/Cruise control

17:53 Dual Qi wireless charging area

18:06 Center console

18:28 Yoke steering wheel functions

19:44 Opening the doors – front and back

20:14 Rear screen functionality

20:55 Unable to sign-in to youtube account from main control panel

21:11 Rear seating walk-through

21:50 21” arachnid wheels

22:12 Conclusions

Let us know what you think of the review videos. And, more importantly, what's your take on the Tesla Model S Plaid?