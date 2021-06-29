Just ahead of the end of Q2 2021, the refreshed dual-motor all-wheel-drive Tesla Model S Long Range has started deliveries. Teslarati calls the Model S LR the most "bang-for-the-buck" vehicle Tesla produces, and for good reason.

Tesla doesn't redesign or refresh its cars in the usual sense, but it recently updated its Model S sedan. While the Model S, and all Tesla cars, get range, performance, tech, and other updates on a continuous basis via over-the-air software updates, the Model S hasn't seen any really major changes since it got a new front fascia in 2016.

The Tesla Model S Plaid has arrived to positive attention across the globe, mostly due to its ridiculous acceleration. Tesla says it can hit 60 mph in just 1.99 seconds, though there are caveats. The Plaid can also tackle a quarter-mile pass in just over 9 seconds.

The refreshed Model S Long Range is basically the same car as the Plaid, compete with all the new interior updates, spacious seating for up to five people, generous cargo capacity, the yoke, and, of course, otherworldly performance.

The Model S Long Range can't rocket to 60 mph in 2 seconds, but it can pull it off in about 3 seconds. Tesla says the new entry-level Model S sedan has a 3.1-second 0-60-mph time, a top speed of 155 mph, and a range of 405 miles. For comparison, the Plaid's numbers are as follows: 1.99-second 0-60, 200 mph top speed, 390-mile range.

The only other notable difference between the Plaid and the Long Range is the price, and the difference is massive. The Model S Plaid starts at $129,990, which is cheap when you compare it to the world's quickest cars, but it's a pricey car nonetheless. Meanwhile, the Model S Long Range is $50,000 less expensive, starting at just $79,990, despite the major refresh.

Sure, the Plaid is truly incredible, but who needs a 200 mph top speed and a ~2-second sprint to 60 mph? Of course, no one needs such a car, but many Tesla fans certainly want one. It seems the Plaid is quite popular, and deliveries have been ramping up. However, it will be even more interesting to see how many people opt for the Long Range model instead.

Will we see a big surge in Model S deliveries over the coming months and quarters? Will the Model S Long Range outsell the Plaid? Let us know what you think in the comment section below.