Hello again and welcome back to the next installment of the ABCs of EVs.

We’re taking a topic in each video to delve into some of the terminologies that you hear in the world of EVs. Now, we love our fully electric cars, but let’s face it, there’s a lot of hybrids out there and there are also a few range extenders. So today we’re taking a little look at what a range extender is.

What is a Range Extender

So what is a range extender? Well, depending on who or which organization you ask, you may well get a slightly different answer. But let’s just reduce it to the most basic we can for a moment. A range extender is another power unit that gives your electric vehicle more range.

Typically, a small gas engine will be used to charge up the battery to give that added bit of range.

The BMW i3 and the Chevy Volt are probably the most famous range-extender-equipped vehicles that come to mind, but to many people, the technology is becoming redundant.

Are the advancements in EV range and the roll-out of charging infrastructure making range extenders redundant? Watch the video and then chime in with comments of your own.