This video produced and published by YouTube channel AI Addict compares and contrasts the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E electric crossover versus the 2021 Tesla Model 3 Long Range. How similar are these EVs? What's different? Is one clearly better than the other in more ways than one?

As new EVs come to market, in-depth comparisons are excellent for prospective buyers. Unlike many gas-powered cars, it's not necessarily easy to get your hands on one of these EVs for a thorough inspection and test drive. Not to mention, getting your hands on two different brand-new EVs at the same time. It really depends on where you live, who you know, and perhaps how serious you are and how much pull you have.

For this reason, many EV shoppers put down deposits on new vehicles sight unseen. Then, they may have to wait months to even see the car in person, and arguably even longer before they can test drive it. Thankfully, there are loads of videos on the internet that reveal every detail of each new EV, and even compare it to popular models that people are likely already familiar with.

This recent video by AI Addict takes an in-depth look at the all-new Mustang Mach-E, which is side-by-side with a new Tesla Model 3. While the electric pony may directly compete with the Tesla Model Y crossover, it's arguably equally interesting to compare it to the popular Model 3, which is essentially the same car with a bit less interior space. It's also a car many more people are probably familiar with.

With further ado, check out the topics and timestamps listed below.

0:00 Introduction

0:16 Frunk Comparison

1:26 Comments about side / roof line

1:45 Battery Size / Ground Clearance

2:03 Trunk Comparison

3:12 Review of Doors (No handles!!)

4:09 Interior Review

5:12 Range

5:19 Center Display Review

5:46 Driving Modes

7:00 Driving Review

7:36 Driving Assistants

7:57 0 to 60 Test

8:43 360 Parking Camera

9:12 Occupancy Sensors

9:22 Thank You to Ford

9:50 Outro

For some unique perspectives, check out the articles listed below. One was produced by a couple who own a Tesla Model Y. They get a chance to test drive the Mustang Mach-E. On the flip side, the other comes from hardcore Mach-E fans and owners who get to spend some time with the Model Y. It's neat to see the same comparison from opposite sides of the aisle.