We published a very popular article about two weeks ago. It was entitled, "Replacing Their Tesla Model 3 With A Ford Mustang Mach-E." For those who didn't read the article or watch the video, it was produced by YouTube influencers JR Garage – a few young brothers that are big-time car collectors. They were finally taking delivery of their Ford Mustang Mach-E.

Interestingly, the boys said they forgot they even reserved the Mustang Mach-E until the delivery reminder came in. They said they were getting the all-electric pony to replace their Tesla Model 3. Now that these guys have had the Mach-E for a few weeks, they put together a follow-up video, which is poised to be even more popular than the initial video.

JR Garage says there are 15 things they hate about the Mustang Mach-E. However, they do make it clear upfront that some are small issues, though they say some complaints are major. This comes as no surprise from guys that are car collectors, as well as Tesla fans and owners. They're certainly looking for reasons to praise the electric Mustang crossover, along with flaws to point out.

We've read and watched several reviews of the Mach-E, and much like reviews of Tesla's vehicles, there are loads of pros and cons. However, we've noticed that many Tesla owners don't seem to be as happy with the Mustang as those who have never owned a Tesla. Sometimes this is because they are comparing details and nitpicking about things that are different. Once you get used to a car and how everything works, you expect it to work the same way in another car. When it doesn't, it can be irritating, unless, of course, the new car works better in many ways.

After just 405 miles of driving, JR Garage says it's pleased with the Mustang overall, and it doesn't regret the purchase. However, it lists the following items among the things that it "hates":

Regen and transitions aren't smooth at slow speeds

Mediocre forward visibility

Subpar charging network

Poor ground clearance

Huge door still to climb over

Hard to keep clean (lots of glossy black)

Door handle release is in a bad location

Tires are very skinny

They HATE the volume knob

Car only comes with 1 key

No way to open frunk with key or app

Hood is way too hard to close

The horn is very loud and ear piercing

JR Garage still owns some Teslas, including a Model 3 Performance. They plan to do some comparison videos going forward. In the meantime, check out the video for all the details. Then, leave us a comment below.