This Is The First Hyundai Ioniq 5 Review In English Out There

If you were curious to know how the Hyundai Ioniq 5 handles and drivers, you will not have to wait any longer. Ironically, the first review in English came from the Asian Petrolhead YouTube channel, a name that speaks more about a passion for combustion engines. Considering the Electroheads name is already taken and that Charlie Min had a lot of fun with the electric crossover, we can forgive that.

Min is the YouTube channel editor-in-chief, and he had the chance to drive the Ioniq 5 for two hours in South Korea. Although his car had a single motor – in the rear – he was impressed with how fast the Hyundai responded with its instant torque. Min said it was “addictive.”

The car Asian Petrolhead got to drive had an augmented reality head-up display and cameras instead of rear-view mirrors. Min showed all the storage compartments inside the vehicle while driving it, which made us a little apprehensive – keep your eyes on the road, man! Thankfully, everything went just fine.

Hyundai organized a really interesting test drive. In one of the stops, the company seized the Han River banks to show the V2L system and some accessories, such as a nice tent. Camping with the Ioniq 5 should be easy even if you do not have a lot of stuff that needs the electricity its batteries can store.

On his way back, Min showed the four regenerative braking levels you can select through the paddles behind the steering wheel. The last one enables one-pedal driving. That will offer a fantastic opportunity for range tests, even if a lot more work for test drivers. Discovering which of these regenerative braking levels is the one that saves more energy will make for a fantastic article.

Min thinks the Ioniq 5 offers a more comfortable ride compared to the Tesla Model Y. He also mentioned it is a hushed car but that you hear wind sounds at very high speeds. Another interesting element of the car is that it simultaneously shows how much range you have if you use the air-conditioning system and how much you have if you don’t.

The last bit of the video shows how Hyundai fast-charging stations work. We have already shown one in a previous article, and it seems Min visited the same one. He left his car to charge for five minutes with 40 percent of charge left. When he got back, the car had 59 percent of charge and 84 kilometers more range than before.

Make sure you watch everything, especially the part with the video’s bloopers, which is quite entertaining.