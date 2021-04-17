The hot Kia EV6 debuts, plus much more on the week's EV Morning episode.

Here's a new episode with EV Morning, the morning podcast to follow with a cup of coffee in hand.

Martyn Lee talks about Kia EV6 of course, but not only that. Tesla Semi, Volkswagen Power Day and Dacia Spring are covered here too.

So relax for a bit and enjoy the coverage of some of the big news in the EV world.

Don’t forget to like, subscribe, and comment ThEVox Network: https://www.youtube.com/c/ThEVoxNetwork

00:00 - Intro

00:29 - Kia EV6

02:16 - Volkswagen Power Day

05:04 - Tesla Semi

06:21 - Dacia Spring

More EV Morning Episodes

ev morning hyundai ioniq 5 EV Morning News: Hyundai Debuts Ioniq 5, Taycan Cross Turismo Revealed, More
ev news recap vw id4 EV Morning Episode 5: VW ID.4, Porsche Taycan, Hummer EV And More
Got a tip for us? Email: tips@insideevs.com