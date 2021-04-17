The hot Kia EV6 debuts, plus much more on the week's EV Morning episode.
Here's a new episode with EV Morning, the morning podcast to follow with a cup of coffee in hand.
Martyn Lee talks about Kia EV6 of course, but not only that. Tesla Semi, Volkswagen Power Day and Dacia Spring are covered here too.
So relax for a bit and enjoy the coverage of some of the big news in the EV world.
00:00 - Intro
00:29 - Kia EV6
02:16 - Volkswagen Power Day
05:04 - Tesla Semi
06:21 - Dacia Spring
