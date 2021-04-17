Here's a new episode with EV Morning, the morning podcast to follow with a cup of coffee in hand.

Martyn Lee talks about Kia EV6 of course, but not only that. Tesla Semi, Volkswagen Power Day and Dacia Spring are covered here too.

So relax for a bit and enjoy the coverage of some of the big news in the EV world.

00:00​ - Intro

00:29​ - Kia EV6

02:16​ - Volkswagen Power Day

05:04​ - Tesla Semi

06:21​ - Dacia Spring