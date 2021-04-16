The Mercedes-Benz EQS has landed and the electric car scene is abuzz. Reviewers are giving it almost unanimous thumbs up, although they have yet to properly drive it and experience it from behind the wheel.

Mat Watson from Carwow is one of the many automotive journalists with a very positive view of the EQS. He first begins by showing off some of the vehicle’s unique features, like the pop-out door handles (also present on the new S-Class), the automatically opening doors, the sheer acres of screen space in the car and the impressive level of interior quality, as well as fit and finish.

Mat didn’t get a chance to drive the EQS yet, but he did ask the driver to do an acceleration run. He was being driven in the highest performance model currently available, all-wheel drive EQS 580 4Matic, which gets two electric motors that together make 516 horsepower and sprints to 100 km/h (62 mph) in a claimed 4.3 seconds; the lower-powered, rear-wheel drive EQS 450 needs 6.2 seconds to do the benchmark sprint (both versions top out at 210 km/h or 130 mph).

In the acceleration run recorded in the video, the EQS accelerated from nought to 60 mph (96 km/h) in 3.98 seconds, which is consistent with Merceds’ claim. There will be an even more powerful AMG-badged EQS (that could be called the EQS 73), but we don’t have that version’s specs yet.

Now this was not a typical road test and review, because it was still part of Mercedes' organized press event dedicated to the EQS. It is more of a preview/first impression, but already things are looking really promising.

