Buying a used EV can be a bit of a daunting task. Luckily, we've compiled a bunch of info to make it easier for you.

Buying a used car can be a rather nervous affair at the best of times. You never know for sure what you're getting! Especially when it comes to EVs!

How has the previous owner treated the car? Were there any issues with the car? What’s the real reason that they’re selling?

Like a lot of people, you’ve probably bought and sold a few cars over the years. However, if you’re making the switch to electric, then buying your first EV second-hand can be daunting. Today we’re going to go through the ins and outs of buying a used EV…stay tuned.

And don’t forget to like, subscribe, and comment ThEVox Network: https://www.youtube.com/c/ThEVoxNetwork