Winter is about to officially come to an end, but that doesn't mean people haven't had their fair share of cold and snow. It was an interesting winter in many parts of the U.S., with mild temps and little precipitation early on, followed by some states getting slammed by extreme temps and heavy snow. Redline Reviews was able to get the all-new Ford Mustang Mach-E out into the white stuff. They ask, "Will it drift?"

When it comes to EVs, winter testing is a big hit. This is mostly due to fact that many electric vehicles come standard with dual-motor all-wheel-drive systems. In addition, people have plenty of concerns related to range and charging in cold temps.

With that said, the main premise in the video above is a bit different from the norm. Expectedly, Redline Reviews opens the segment talking about range and how it is impacted by cold weather. The publication also points out that the all-electric pony doesn't have a heat pump. Tesla launched the Model Y as its first car with a heat pump back in March 2020. Since then, it has added a heat pump as standard to all its new vehicles.

Ford decided not to include a heat pump in the Mustang Mach-E, and Redline Reviews wondered if the lack of the feature hinders performance when it's cold outside. So, this isn't an in-depth range test, but rather an overall performance test.

It's important to note, Redline Reviews' test car is a dual-motor all-wheel-drive Mach-E with the extended-range battery pack.

Watch the video above to see the Mustang Mach-E have some fun in the snow. Then, leave us your takeaways in the comment section below.