MotorWeek, a long-running automotive publication, did a detailed video review of the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E. The presenter John Davis started MotorWeek decades ago and is still the face of the company. In the video, he has plenty of great things to say about the Mustang Mach-E. He loves the EV so much, he awarded it the company's highest award.

“What’s never been in debate however is how awesome this EV utility turned out, easily walking away with our MotorWeek Driver’s Choice Best of the Year award."

He did say one slightly negative thing about the Mach-E's acceleration on the drag strip. He said the acceleration felt like a Mustang V-6 or EcoBoost turbo-four model, and not a V-8. They tested a Premium trim with the extended range battery pack and all-wheel drive. I'm sure once the Mach-E GT arrives later this year, he will compare it to a V-8 instead. If you're curious, the Mach-E they tested hit 60 mph in 5.3 seconds and did the quarter-mile in 14.3 seconds at 99 mph.

As for the driving and handling experience, he compares the Mach-E to a six-figure car:

"Instaneous response, and glued to the road grip give the Mach-E similar competency to just about any six figure sports car you can think of."

He even likes the way it looks:

"Surprisingly, the Mustang’s trademark design cues translate quite well to the SUV form"

John confirmed that the EPA-rated driving range of 270 miles (see below) is realistic and was achieved during testing.

U.S. Department of Energy and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency MPGe ratings.

He concluded his video by reminding us how much he loves the Mach-E:

"When the original Ford Mustang arrived some 55 years ago, it was a winner and exactly what America needed. That clearly looks to also be the case with the very impressive 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E."