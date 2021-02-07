Our friend Andy Slye says the Tesla Model 3 was his best purchase decision ever, and we've certainly heard those words before. He also says the "affordable" Tesla sedan is his worse purchase decision ever. Wait, what?

We've definitely read, heard, watched, and shared videos and articles claiming Tesla vehicles are bad news. In addition, we've shared many Tesla owners' pros and cons about the cars. Still, some Model 3 fans insist there are simply no notable negatives. At the same time, there are other folks that can only speak about the Model 3's many flaws.

We appreciate YouTube influencers like Slye who feel it's important to relay ALL the details about a car. There's no perfect car. Honestly, there's really no perfect product. Everything has positive and negatives. What's most important is to weigh the pros and cons against your primary priorities. If one outweighs the other, this should help you make a confident decision.

In Slye's case, at least related to this video, it's not actually the car's negatives he reflects on, but rather, the whole "if I only knew then what I know now" scenario.

So why is the Model 3 the best purchase Slye ever made?

Slye admits, the Model 3 is his dream car. It's enjoyable to drive, and he drives a ton – about 25,000 miles per year. Having the Model 3 to rack up all those miles also saves him a lot of money on "fuel" and maintenance costs over a gas car. Most of all, his Model 3 has provided him with a long list of opportunities that he would have never experienced had he not bought the car.

Why is the Model 3 the worst purchase Slye ever made?

This is the part of the story that is completely unexpected, and it's not because Slye actually talks about the car's negatives. Rather, he talks about saving money and investing.

When he bought the Model 3, it was after saving up for a length of time. His net worth at the time was nothing compared to what it is now. Once he saved enough money, he bought the Model 3.

Looking back, if Slye would have taken the money that he used to buy the Model 3, and instead, invested it in Tesla stock at the time, he'd have turned some $50,000 into a whopping $850,000. However, instead, he has a car that's no longer worth what he paid for it, though it's worth much more than many used cars that originally retailed for $50,000.

Interesting to think about for sure! After explaining the situation, Slye dives into finances and financial well-being. He provides some valuable insight and advice. Check it all out and then leave us your takeaways in the comment section below.