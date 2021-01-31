Tesla just refreshed its popular Model 3 sedan to follow suit with the new Model Y electric crossover. While the Model 3 doesn't look much different from the outside – aside from the new black trim – it's updated inside, as well as in areas the eyes can't see.

Mat from carwow got ahold of a brand-new 2021 Tesla Model 3 Performance to give it a solid look. He provides an in-depth review of the car's updates, pros, and cons. If you're considering buying a Tesla, this video should prove very helpful.

The Model 3 Performance is arguably the best performance EV you can buy for the money. It's much cheaper than the Model S, it handles well, it delivers supercar-like acceleration (zero to 60 mph in just 3.1 seconds), and it has passenger and cargo space that's suitable for the whole family. To top it off, the Model 3 Performance offers an impressive 315 miles of EPA-rated range.

The refresh makes the Model 3 even better in many ways, though several are cosmetic. Perhaps the most important non-cosmetic upgrade was Tesla's decision to equip the Model 3 (and all of its new vehicles going forward) with a heat pump.

Mat goes over the car's battery, charging, and the usual points of interest, thoroughly sharing what's inside and out. He also goes into some detail about five features that really annoy him, as well as five things he loves. To make the video a bit more interesting, he takes the Model 3 for a ride, tests out its real-world zero-to-60-mph time, and even does a little drifting.

