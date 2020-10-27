We know, we know, 11 inches of snow is nothing. It doesn't even look that cold. You'll show us "real" winter weather. All jokes aside, but we've posted a few Tesla Model Y winter videos, and, aside from Tesla's testing in Alaska, none of the videos have showed any real hardcore snow or frigid temps.

The Model Y came to market in the U.S. in March 2020. Since then, there haven't been many areas hit hard with the wrath of Old Man Winter. However, we're quickly heading into the days of freezing cold, snowy weather that will last many months, and longer in some parts of the country. So, how does the Tesla Model Y Performance handle 11 inches of snow? Our friend EV Dave aimed to find out.

The Tesla Model Y Performance comes standard with all-wheel drive. Actually, there are only two versions of the Model Y currently available, and they both come standard with all-wheel drive. At this point, all new Tesla vehicles, aside from the base Model 3, have all-wheel drive as standard. However, AWD isn't the only feature that will help a car in winter weather.

The Model Y also has a heat pump, which works to help with range in cold temps. It's the first Tesla to have a heat pump, though the "refreshed" 2021 Tesla Model 3 is getting the feature now as well. The Model Y also has better ground clearance than the Model 3, which should prove helpful in deep snow.

Sadly, EV Dave's Model Y is wearing performance tires, not winter rubber. That's not a good choice with 11 inches of snow on the ground. If you live in an area that's about to get hit hard with winter weather, be sure to swap out your tires. Also, be sure to dress properly for the weather, have a shovel in your car, preheat it for a time, clean it off thoroughly, and clear a nice area for the car to get moving.

At any rate, you can see that the Model Y has almost no traction in this snow. At first, Dave blames it on the traction control, but even after turning on slip start, the car remains stuck. Clearly, there's more Dave could have done to prep the car and get it moving. Perhaps he'll have winter tires on in the next video and make sure to take all the proper steps to assure success.

After you've watched the video, scroll down and leave us a comment below.