Oh the joy, a topic we talk about all too much, but for good reason. Has Tesla improved its quality control? More specifically, are recently delivered Tesla Model Y crossovers much-improved compared to early models?

You can easily put together a host of anecdotal evidence that proves Tesla's vehicles are a train wreck. Just the same, you can find several videos and sources boasting about near-perfect Teslas. Hopefully, we can agree that Tesla seems to have some issues with quality control and consistency, and this seems to be especially true of the Model Y.

Let's keep in mind that the media and financial markets seem to only care about a few things when it comes to Tesla: Can it deliver a record number of cars, can it make cheaper EVs, and can it record a profit? Mixed in with those expectations, we see plenty of articles about Tesla's terrible fit-and-finish.

We'll go out on a limb here and say that we think Tesla could probably build cars with opulent interiors that mirror Audi, BMW, and Mercedes. It could also slow down deliveries, ramp up its quality control team, spend more money, and deliver cars with the utmost fit and finish. While the media might be happy to hear about the improvements, it would be unhappy about the increased cost and declining sales.

However, sadly, Tesla has learned that most people who buy its cars couldn't car less about world-class interior opulence and German-luxury-level fit and finish. Instead, they want cars with long range, fast charging, a charging network, exceptional performance, high-tech features, and a reasonable price. If Tesla were to build cars with Audi-level interiors and legendary fit and finish, they'd cost more and deliver less.

With that said, none of it is any excuse for Tesla to be delivering cars with ripped upholstery, interior stains, dent and dings, chipping paint, broken door handles and hatches, etc. Cars with problems like this should be caught by quality control long before they end up in a new owner's driveway, that is, if Tesla actually has a quality control department, but that's a different story for a different day.

We can only hope that while Tesla continues to work toward cheaper cars, increased delivieres, and more profit, it can somehow also assure that all buyers will take delivery of high-quality cars. It's a delicate balancing act, but it's also an expectation that needs to be met, and sooner rather than later.

Check out the Model Y in the video above. It was just delivered on September 30, 2020. Would you be happy with it? Would you send it back or demand repairs? Let us know in the comment section below.