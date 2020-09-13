We've said it many times, and we'll say it again, it's hard to know what to believe when it comes to Tesla quality issues as a whole. This is because there are people who love Tesla so much they'll lie to protect the company, and there are people who hate Tesla so much they'll lie to destroy it. With that said, after everything we've seen and heard, it's safe to say that Tesla's quality, fit and finish, and service are inconsistent.

Could you end up with a Tesla Model Y that has issues? Certainly. Could you end up with any car that has issues? Certainly. Is there a chance you could take delivery of a gem that's free of any problems, making you think that people are making all of this up? Certainly.

We challenge you to take a very close look at a number of cars from different brands. We bet you'll discover some fit and finish issues. At the same time, you could look closely at a Tesla Model Y that's near-perfect. You could find another Model Y made during a similar timeframe and find all sorts of weirdness.

Bearded Tesla Guy has been keeping track of quality concerns with the Tesla Model Y over time. This latest video gives you some idea of what you might expect. If you are taking delivery of a car and it doesn't live up to your standards, demand that the automaker fixes it or ask for another car. It's important not to be in a rush and just settle for less than the best.

Check out the video to see the issues for yourself. Also, let us know if you've taken delivery of a Tesla. Was it perfect? Almost perfect? A disaster? Do you think Tesla has significant issues with quality control across its lineup, or are these just one-off concerns? If they are one-off issues due to inconsistency with quality control, do you consider this a problem?