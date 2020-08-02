Taking delivery of your Tesla Model Y at the automaker's factory in Fremont would be pretty neat. This particular delivery video is even more unique since it shows the contact-less delivery experience at the factory. As you can see, the car is parked and ready to go, and there are tents up, but there are no people working at them.

Tesla owner and YouTuber Tesla Raj explains that he accompanied his friend to take delivery of her Model Y since there is no one there to help, and it's very important to inspect the car carefully. There are also some details about the contact-less process, as well as specific instructions you have to follow.

We've heard many reports of Tesla being plagued with quality and fit and finish issues. However, many Model Y owners insist their cars are just fine. They call the quality concerns "one-off" cases. However, there have been a lot more than one. On the other hand, there have been a lot of Model Y crossovers that appear to be well put together and free of issues. Maybe consistency is Tesla's bigger concern?

At any rate, no matter what vehicle you are buying, you should inspect it carefully before taking delivery. This is especially true with Tesla's touchless delivery process.

When inspecting your Model Y, what should you look for? What are the usual concerns? What is acceptable? What should you do if there are problems? Check out the video for more details from Tesla Raj. Then, leave us your wisdom in the comment section below.