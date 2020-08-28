Cybertruck could turn out to be the next truly game-changing electric vehicle from Tesla. The electric truck continues to showcase a further refinement of Tesla’s tech and provide an EV option for a segment that doesn’t really have one yet (but soon will have many).

Design aside, a simple glance at the Cybertruck's capabilities and you're looking at a compelling proposition to put down a $100 preorder deposit. But for those still on the fence, here are a few reasons you should consider going through with a reservation.

SPECS

First, let's look at a critical number for most folks when considering any EV, the range. A single- dual- or tri-motor Cybertruck will get you a range of 250+, 300+, and 500+ miles of range respectively. In addition, Tesla often raises the bar when it comes to their vehicle range. Therefore, it's possible that the vehicle range could turn out to be more than what's currently listed. In any event, Cybertruck's proposed range should be plenty for (nearly) anyone’s daily commute. If it doesn't, Tesla has it's massive Supercharger network to top up the battery.

POWER

This range does not come at the expense of power as the tri-motor promises a 0-60 mph time of less than 2.9 seconds. And the industry-leading Ford F-150 took a beating in a tug-of-war with the Cybertruck showcased by Elon Musk on Twitter. Ultimately, we'll have to see how it fares in the real world, but even in that video clip, Cybertruck's prowess looks (ahem) pretty promising.

Above: A fan-made teaser video of Tesla's controversial, albeit groundbreaking Cybertruck (YouTube: Billy Crammer)

UTILITY

By virtue of being a pickup truck, Cybertruck comes with a lot more utility than the typical sedan or SUV. With a truck bed that includes 100 cubic feet of lockable storage, you can basically haul anything that you can think of. And if the truck bed isn't enough, then you can just tow it — Cybertruck has a towing capacity ranging from 7,500+ to 14,000+ lbs. Tesla also added in utilitarian features like 120V and 240V outlets along with an onboard compressor, allowing it to become a mobile job site.

CAMPING

Renders of the Cybertruck also show add-ons such as a tent for the trunk bed as well as a sliding grill/kitchen station that allows the Cybertruck to turn into a camper truck for when you just want to get away for a bit. One of Tesla's competitors in the space, the Rivian R1T, is betting that camping functionality is key to this segment. Don't be surprised if Tesla outshines Rivian in this area — Elon Musk doesn't like to be outdone (in anything).

IT MIGHT BE A LONG WAIT IN LINE

While the design of the Cybertruck has provoked endless debate, it seems that the Blade Runner look has won the hearts of many. There's no official tally for preorders, but the unofficial community-sourced preorder tallies put the total at north of 500,000 orders. Sure, the Cybertruck will have a dedicated factory in Austin, but it will probably be a year or more after production starts before someone who places a deposit today will get their Cybertruck. Securing your place in line now might be the difference between a one-year wait or a two-year wait.

Above: A sneak peek at Tesla's Cyberquad ATV that can park and directly charge in the back of Cybertruck (Source: Above: A sneak peek at Tesla's Cyberquad ATV that can park and directly charge in the back of Cybertruck (Source: Tesla

THE DEPOSIT IS REFUNDABLE

With the $100 deposit being refundable, placing a Cybertuck preorder is pretty painless. Simply place your preorder for the Cybertruck today and ponder your decision over for the next year (or so) before production begins. If you decide to move forward with the purchase — you’ve secured a better place in line. If you end up deciding against it, take that $100 refund and go have yourself a nice dinner. Or, perhaps, you can just put that cash towards Tesla's less-expensive Cyberquad ATV.

An earlier version of this article appeared on EVBite. EVBite is an electric vehicle specific news site dedicated to keeping consumers up-to-date on any developments in the ever-expanding EV landscape.