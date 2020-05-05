Hide press release Show press release

KONA ELECTRIC CLEARS UP MISCONCEPTIONS ABOUT EVs

With its compelling safety and connectivity package, superior driving range and bold design, Kona Electric busts typical myths about EVs

Hyundai’s award-winning EV can drive up to 278 miles on a single charge

High residual values after 3 years, 30,000 miles

High Wycombe, 29th March – Although electric cars have been around for decades, they are still not as commonplace as vehicles with internal combustion engines. Due to this, there are still a lot of myths and misinformation surrounding EVs. Here are some of the most commonly held misconceptions about EVs, and how Kona Electric proves them wrong.

Myth: EVs have a short range.

Fact: As EV battery technology progresses, the distance an EV can drive on a single charge is constantly improving. The newest generation of the 64 kWh battery model of the Kona Electric can drive up to 278 miles on a single charge. This makes it a versatile option for a variety of driving patterns: not just short city trips and daily commutes, but also for longer journeys and distance travel.

Myth: EVs are too expensive.

Fact: While EVs do cost more on average than internal-combustion cars at the time of initial purchase, the price gap between them is decreasing. Many European countries offer tax deductions and government subsidies to offset the cost of an EV purchase.

It is also important to consider the total cost of ownership (TCO) when purchasing an EV. Several studies have shown that the TCO for EVs is comparable or even slightly lower than that of petrol vehicles, not just because in some places in the world, electricity is cheaper than petrol, but also because EV owners spend less money on maintenance and repairs.

Another metric to look at is residual value. EVs tend to retain a higher percentage of their original value on the used car market compared to petrol cars. With a five-year unlimited warranty on all of its vehicles and an 8 year / 100,000 mile warranty on the high voltage batteries, Hyundai’s electric vehicles tend to rank particularly well on this aspect.

Among the five largest European markets, Kona Electric is predicted to have one of the leading residual values compared to key EV competitors on the market, maintaining on average 54% of its original value according to data published by the independent RV guidebook CAP*. Recent upgrades introducing improved connectivity and charging technology, have been estimated to enhance residual value even further.



Myth: There are not enough places to charge an EV.

Fact: There were approximately 165,000 public EV charging stations registered in Europe in 2019, including more than 17,000 high-powered fast charging stations and that number continues to grow. An increasing number of workplaces, supermarkets and public parking spaces now offer free EV charging stations. Customers who prefer to charge their EV at home can use a standard electrical outlet with the cable delivered with the vehicle (including an In-Cable Control Box) for overnight charging, or install a wall box for faster charging.

Kona Electric features a 10.5-kW three-phase on-board charger, which is compatible with public one-phase or three-phase AC charging stations or with a private compatible wall box at home. This allows for significantly shorter charging times: 100 percent in 4 hours, 50 minutes for the 39 kWh version, or 7 hours 30 minutes for the 64 kWh version.

Myth: It is dangerous to charge an electric vehicle in the rain.

Fact: EVs and their chargers are built to withstand all weather conditions and are equipped with modern technology to make them just as safe as petrol cars, if not safer. Drivers will have no problem charging their EV when it rains.

For even greater peace of mind while driving, Kona Electric is equipped with the latest active safety and driving assistance technologies, known as Hyundai SmartSense technology. This includes Autonomous Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Blind Spot Detection, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Keep Assist, Intelligent Speed Limit Warning, High Beam Assist, Smart Cruise Control with Stop and Go and Lane Follow Assist.

Myth: There is no EV on the market to fit my needs.

Fact: The selection of EVs available on the market has widened drastically in recent years. From compact city cars to SUVs, the EVs today are able to meet a wide variety of lifestyles and demands.

Kona Electric was the first subcompact e-SUV to hit the European market. It is specifically tailored to support an active lifestyle.

Myth: EVs are not fun to drive.

Fact: Compared to petrol cars, EVs are quieter to drive and offer a smoother ride. Many EVs feature superior acceleration compared to their internal-combustion counterparts, and they even have improved driving dynamics due to the low placement of the heavy battery.

With 204 PS, a maximum torque of 395 Nm, and a maximum speed of 104mph, Kona Electric is a powerful SUV. It can accelerate from 0-62mph in just 7.9 seconds. In addition, a shift-by-wire operation module enables intuitive operation of the electric powertrain by simply pressing buttons to switch driving modes. The adjustable regenerative braking system allows the driver to adjust the intensity of the regenerative braking by using the paddle shifts behind the steering wheel. The system recuperates additional energy when possible. Keeping the left pedal held, the driver can even bring the vehicle to a full stop – without using the brakes. In combination with the radar sensor, the smart regenerative braking system will even automatically control the regenerative braking in accordance to the traffic ahead.

Myth: EVs do not look good.

Fact: Kona Electric was designed to stand out on the street. It offers sleek, sculpted lines, powerful LED lights and aerodynamically optimised 17-inch alloy wheels. The front of the car features a unique closed grille for a modern and clean appearance. Meanwhile, customers can choose from 6 different exterior colour combinations for an individual style.

About the Kona Electric

Featuring a powerful electric drivetrain, a long driving range and a stylish design, Kona Electric has become a popular choice in the Hyundai line-up. The sub-compact SUV has swept up awards since its release, making the list for the WardsAuto 10 Best Engine List for 2019 and earning the title Affordable Electric Car of the Year at the Auto Express New Car Awards. In December 2019 consumer magazine Which? named Kona Electric their ‘Product of the Year’ – beating 3,500 other products among all categories from technology to home and garden.

Kona Electric received a series of upgrades at the end of 2019. It now features a new 10.5kW three-phase onboard charger for faster charging. In addition, customers opting for the Premium or Premium SE trims benefit from the latest satellite navigation system with a 10.25-inch centre display, including Hyundai’s Bluelink telematics and Connected Car service.

*Source: CAP April 2020. 54% for Premium 64kWh after 3 years and 30000 miles

Disclaimer: Hyundai Motor Company believes the information contained herein to be accurate at the time of release. However, the company may upload new or updated information if required and assumes that it is not liable for the accuracy of any information interpreted and used by the reader.

- End –

About Hyundai Motor

Established in 1967, Hyundai Motor Company is committed to becoming a lifetime partner in automobiles and beyond with its range of world-class vehicles and mobility services offered available in more than 200 countries. Employing more than 110,000 employees worldwide, Hyundai sold more than 4.5 million vehicles globally. Hyundai continues to enhance its product line-up with vehicles that are helping to build solutions for a more sustainable future, such as NEXO – the world’s first dedicated hydrogen-powered SUV.

About Hyundai Motor UK

Hyundai has sold vehicles in the UK since 1982. In 2005, Hyundai opened its own UK subsidiary, Hyundai Motor UK Ltd, based in High Wycombe. Since 2008, the company has risen from 23rd to one of the top 10 car manufacturers in the UK and last year sold 83,284 vehicles with a 3.6% market share. Hyundai Motor UK employs more than 3,000 people through its UK operations and dealer network. Hyundai offers consumers the broadest range of alternative fuel vehicles from the electrified IONIQ range, the 278 mile range KONA Electric and the hydrogen fuel cell NEXO, as well as award winning internal combustion engine vehicles such as the i10 city car, the high performance N range and the trusted and capable SUV ranges of KONA, Tucson and Santa Fe. All passenger cars come with Hyundai’s industry-leading 5 Year Unlimited Mileage Warranty package. Further information about Hyundai and its products is available at www.hyundai.co.uk.