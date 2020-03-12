Traditionally, franchised dealerships compete to sell cars produced by today's automakers. This model was set up years ago in an attempt to provide healthy competition, which would lead to better prices and a better overall customer experience. However, while there are exceptions, many people won't be quick to tell you they absolutely love their local dealership, they enjoy spending time there, and they trust the system fully.

On the flip side, Tesla relies on a direct sales scheme. Sadly, it has meant that the automaker is banned from selling its cars in some states and has been forbidden from attending some local auto shows.

We've apprised you of a bill – mostly headed up by electric truck startup Rivian Automotive –that's working its way through lawmakers in Colorado. Our good friend Sean Mitchell has been working hard to push the bill, educate people, and get it passed. The good news is, it has already passed the Senate. It will go through the House soon.

Mitchell takes a closer look at the situation to provide us with his insight. He believes legacy automotive dealerships are digging their own graves. Check out the video to learn why. Then, leave us your comments below.

It's important to do our part to make sure representatives are aware of such issues and vote accordingly. Mitchell has provided some information related to that below.

Video Description via Sean Mitchell (All Things EV) on YouTube:

Auto dealers are digging their own grave Bill: https://leg.colorado.gov/bills/sb20-167 Subject line: Please vote in support of SB167 Email: Representative, I am emailing you to encourage you to vote in support of SB167 this week. I have experienced buying a vehicle from both a dealer and manufacturer. As a consumer I believe it is important to continue to support both options as more EV manufacturers decide to sell direct. Believe it or not, there are some people who do not enjoy the dealership experience. Regardless of the reason, having the option to choose what I feel like is best for me is paramount. After all, I am the one who is spending the money to purchase a car. Thank you for taking the time to hear my thoughts. *****

*For a list of representatives' email addresses, visit Sean Mitchell's YouTube channel.