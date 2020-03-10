What started a few years ago as a "meet and greet" with Tesla community pioneer, Trevor Page (Tesla Owners Online), has now expanded into the largest EV event on the east coast. A play on the Cars and Coffee theme, "EVs and Tea" turned out to be such a fun event for the 700+ electric car owners who registered to attend.

Above: A Tesla Model 3 looking sharp at the entrance of EVs and Tea (Image: Above: A Tesla Model 3 looking sharp at the entrance of EVs and Tea (Image: EVANNEX ; Photo by: Casey Murphy)

EVANNEX would not have been able to put on an event of this magnitude alone. Kudos to the phenomenal team at MYEV (Dmitry Kozko, Ceyhan Cagatay, and Nikita Komarov) and InsideEVs (Steven Loveday) for pulling together such an amazing event. Also, a big thank you to John Neff at Motor1 for having the initial vision to put everything in motion.

For a comprehensive overview of the event, including video footage from prominent YouTube personalities, check out the recap from Steven Loveday at InsideEVs. Also, for more on the 3:1 scale Cybertruck model created by EVANNEX, check out an exclusive behind-the-scenes look. Also, if you didn't attend the event in-person, be sure to check out the two panels discussing the electric vehicle market.

The EVs and Tea event took place at Basecamp inside Miami's Magic City Innovation District in Little Haiti. While the event was hosted by MYEV, InsideEVs, and EVANNEX, many other partners were involved including: Giorgio Piola, Signature Custom Wraps, Plug-in America, Tesla Owners Florida, Tesla Owners of South Florida, and ampUp. For a quick video recap, check this out (see below).

Above: Some highlights from the EVs and Tea Event (Source: EVANNEX)

In addition to Trevor Page (Tesla Owners Online), it was great to have special guests like Eli Burton (My Tesla Adventure), Brooks Weisblat (Drag Times), Anuarbek Imanbaev (Tesla Geeks), Kyle Connor (Out of Spec Motoring), Michael Bodner (Teslatunity), Rafael Santoni (TesLatino), and Timotej Gavrilovic (ampUp). And big thanks to Mike 'Mojo' Mogilewski at Signature Custom Wraps for putting on a stunning car show.

Trevor's Tesla Owners Online podcast co-hosts Eric Camacho and Ian Pavelko were also in attendance. And we were thrilled to have Marty Morisse, President of Tesla Club-SoCal — famous for her Tesla-inspired music video in attendance as well. Guests were even treated to a surprise appearance from the real-life Starman dressed up in his signature spacesuit!

Also, a thank you to Tesla Club Florida and Tesla Club South Florida members who supported the event. And a big thank you to Tesla, Jaguar, and Audi — each automaker brought electric cars to the event and answered questions for those interested in EVs. Last, we were also proud to have non-profit group Plug In America participate in this inaugural EVs and Tea event. We're looking forward to big things in the future!

PHOTO GALLERY

Above: Some of our favorite photos from EVs and Tea (Images: EVANNEX; Photos by: Casey Murphy)