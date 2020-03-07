It's hard to believe but the Tesla Model 3 has been out for over two years now. Ben Sullins from the YouTube channel Teslanomics was one of the first Model 3 owners that wasn't a Tesla employee and he put together this two-year review video.

Before someone corrects us and says the Model 3 has been out for more than 2 1/2 years now, we admit, that's true. The first few customer deliveries actually happened in July of 2017. However, for the first 6 months, Tesla was going through "production hell" and only delivered 1,764 cars in six months and they were all to Tesla employees that ordered one.

Ben and Jennie Sullens got their Model 3 in January of 2018, we believe the first month that Tesla began delivering them to customers that weren't Tesla employees. They've now had more than two full years to learn what they like, and what they wish was done differently.

It kind of sounds like Jennie wishes she had a Model Y for the utility of the hatchback, but overall they both seen very happy with their Model 3.

So check out their pretty thorough video and let us know if you agree with them or not. We'd especially like to get some more opinions from other Model 3 owners. I'm actually preparing a couple of posts on my likes and dislikes, now that I've had my Model 3 for nine months and have 13,000 miles on the odometer, so look for those posts coming up soon.